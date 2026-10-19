Sales Manager | Nordics

Managing and developing business within the French, Nordics, and UK territories;

Building and maintaining excellent relationships with distribution channels and end customers.

Acting as the main point of contact for partners, providing support and ensuring their engagement.

Following up on leads generated through the company website and other prospecting activities (approx. 10% of the role).

Collaborating with internal teams, including application engineers and customer service, to provide seamless solutions.

Traveling quarterly the Nordics to visit customers, partners, and attend industry events.

Learning the technical aspects of the products and internal processes on the job with support from the team.

Handling escalations effectively and proactively to ensure customer satisfaction.

We are looking for a driven Territory Sales Manager to take ownership of the Benelux, UK, and especially the French markets. This is a crucial, hybrid role where your main objective will be to build and nurture strong, lasting relationships with both distribution partners and end customers. This position is not about cold calling; it's about strategic engagement and becoming a trusted partner. You will be the key to unlocking the significant potential within the French market, making a tangible difference by connecting with people and driving business forward. This role is perfect for a proactive professional who enjoys a mix of office-based work and traveling to meet clients.Your key responsibilities will include: