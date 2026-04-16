Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor - Dutch & English

Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor - Dutch & English

Posted on April 16, 2026
Rotterdam
Dutch, English
40
Posted on April 16, 2026

About this role

Our client is a procurement-focused consultancy company supporting organisations on procurement projects and strategic sourcing challenges. They are currently looking for a Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor to join their team in Rotterdam.

In this role, you will combine a leadership position with hands-on advisory work. You will guide a team of consultants while working directly with clients on sustainability and circular procurement initiatives, with a strong focus on strategy, stakeholder engagement and implementation.

Job Profile for Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Your role will be to guide organisations towards a more circular and inclusive economic approach, balancing advisory work and team lead responsibilities at approximately 70/30.

You will support in translating future ambitions into concrete and achievable projects, including:

  • Develop and implement sustainable and circular objectives
  • Engage employees across the organisation
  • Establish collaborations and value chain initiatives
  • Embed sustainability within procurement processes
  • Measure and track impact

Advisory responsibilities 

You will mainly focus on the strategic phase of tenders and act as a subject matter expert in the field of sustainability and circularity.

  • Advice on sustainable procurement policies
  • Support tender strategies
  • Integrate sustainability into processes and documentation
  • Develop and deliver workshops and training sessions
  • Create internal support and stakeholder alignment

Leadership responsibilities

  • Responsible for the overall development of the procurement team and related services
  • Lead and coach team members on content and delivery
  • Safeguard the quality of projects
  • Develop vision, knowledge and tools
  • Actively build the client portfolio
  • Manage capacity and workload
  • Contribute to commercial activities and relationship management

Practical information

  • First 6–12 months: focus on team development, vision development and building projects
  • The work is split between the office, client sites and home; work at client locations varies
  • The wider team consists of approximately 15–20 employees and is growing rapidly

Candidate Profile for Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor

  • Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
  • HBO/WO level (Bachelor’s or Master’s degree)
  • Min. of 4-6 years of experience in procurement
  • Experience within public or semi-public organisations and tender processes
  • Project Management experience
  • Knowledge of strategic and sustainable procurement
  • Affinity with sustainability, circularity and innovation
  • Strong communication skills, including delivering workshops
  • Entrepreneurial, proactive and team-oriented mindset
  • Ability to work independently and take ownership

What Our Client Offers

  • Contract for 32 to 40 hours per week
  • Performance-based bonus structure
  • Hybrid working model, with a minimum of two days in the office
  • High level of autonomy and flexibility in the role
  • Unlimited annual leave policy
  • Pension scheme
  • Laptop and mobility allowance
  • Reimbursement of expenses and support for home-office setup
  • Regular team events and activities
  • Ongoing training and coaching opportunities
  • Dynamic working environment with room for initiative
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