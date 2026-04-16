Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor - Dutch & English

Our client is a procurement-focused consultancy company supporting organisations on procurement projects and strategic sourcing challenges. They are currently looking for a Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor to join their team in Rotterdam.

In this role, you will combine a leadership position with hands-on advisory work. You will guide a team of consultants while working directly with clients on sustainability and circular procurement initiatives, with a strong focus on strategy, stakeholder engagement and implementation.

Job Profile for Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Your role will be to guide organisations towards a more circular and inclusive economic approach, balancing advisory work and team lead responsibilities at approximately 70/30.

You will support in translating future ambitions into concrete and achievable projects, including:

Develop and implement sustainable and circular objectives

Engage employees across the organisation

Establish collaborations and value chain initiatives

Embed sustainability within procurement processes

Measure and track impact

Advisory responsibilities

You will mainly focus on the strategic phase of tenders and act as a subject matter expert in the field of sustainability and circularity.

Advice on sustainable procurement policies

Support tender strategies

Integrate sustainability into processes and documentation

Develop and deliver workshops and training sessions

Create internal support and stakeholder alignment

Leadership responsibilities

Responsible for the overall development of the procurement team and related services

Lead and coach team members on content and delivery

Safeguard the quality of projects

Develop vision, knowledge and tools

Actively build the client portfolio

Manage capacity and workload

Contribute to commercial activities and relationship management

Practical information

First 6–12 months: focus on team development, vision development and building projects

The work is split between the office, client sites and home; work at client locations varies

The wider team consists of approximately 15–20 employees and is growing rapidly

Candidate Profile for Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken

HBO/WO level (Bachelor’s or Master’s degree)

Min. of 4-6 years of experience in procurement

Experience within public or semi-public organisations and tender processes

Project Management experience

Knowledge of strategic and sustainable procurement

Affinity with sustainability, circularity and innovation

Strong communication skills, including delivering workshops

Entrepreneurial, proactive and team-oriented mindset

Ability to work independently and take ownership

What Our Client Offers