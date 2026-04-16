Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor - Dutch & English
About this role
Our client is a procurement-focused consultancy company supporting organisations on procurement projects and strategic sourcing challenges. They are currently looking for a Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor to join their team in Rotterdam.
In this role, you will combine a leadership position with hands-on advisory work. You will guide a team of consultants while working directly with clients on sustainability and circular procurement initiatives, with a strong focus on strategy, stakeholder engagement and implementation.
Job Profile for Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
Your role will be to guide organisations towards a more circular and inclusive economic approach, balancing advisory work and team lead responsibilities at approximately 70/30.
You will support in translating future ambitions into concrete and achievable projects, including:
- Develop and implement sustainable and circular objectives
- Engage employees across the organisation
- Establish collaborations and value chain initiatives
- Embed sustainability within procurement processes
- Measure and track impact
Advisory responsibilities
You will mainly focus on the strategic phase of tenders and act as a subject matter expert in the field of sustainability and circularity.
- Advice on sustainable procurement policies
- Support tender strategies
- Integrate sustainability into processes and documentation
- Develop and deliver workshops and training sessions
- Create internal support and stakeholder alignment
Leadership responsibilities
- Responsible for the overall development of the procurement team and related services
- Lead and coach team members on content and delivery
- Safeguard the quality of projects
- Develop vision, knowledge and tools
- Actively build the client portfolio
- Manage capacity and workload
- Contribute to commercial activities and relationship management
Practical information
- First 6–12 months: focus on team development, vision development and building projects
- The work is split between the office, client sites and home; work at client locations varies
- The wider team consists of approximately 15–20 employees and is growing rapidly
Candidate Profile for Team Lead & Sustainable Procurement Advisor
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken
- HBO/WO level (Bachelor’s or Master’s degree)
- Min. of 4-6 years of experience in procurement
- Experience within public or semi-public organisations and tender processes
- Project Management experience
- Knowledge of strategic and sustainable procurement
- Affinity with sustainability, circularity and innovation
- Strong communication skills, including delivering workshops
- Entrepreneurial, proactive and team-oriented mindset
- Ability to work independently and take ownership
What Our Client Offers
- Contract for 32 to 40 hours per week
- Performance-based bonus structure
- Hybrid working model, with a minimum of two days in the office
- High level of autonomy and flexibility in the role
- Unlimited annual leave policy
- Pension scheme
- Laptop and mobility allowance
- Reimbursement of expenses and support for home-office setup
- Regular team events and activities
- Ongoing training and coaching opportunities
- Dynamic working environment with room for initiative