Client Development Analyst EMEA - English

Our international client, one of the world's foremost management consulting firms, is now looking for a Client Development Analyst EMEA to join their team in Amsterdam.

In this role, you will be responsible for supporting varied client development and business generation projects for the Industrial Practice in EMEA.

Job Profile for Client Development Analyst EMEA

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Develop tailored client-facing and internal business development materials based on a strong understanding of target clients, industries, and value propositions

Synthesise complex information into clear, compelling, and client-ready PowerPoint presentations and supporting content

Collaborate with consultants and the client development team to enhance materials across all stages of the prospecting lifecycle

Craft engaging storylines and narratives that highlight the firm’s capabilities and ability to deliver excellence to prospective clients

Respond to content queries from consultants and teams, providing high-quality resources to support successful client engagement

Take ownership of content management, maintaining and improving systems and tools to centralise and organise business development materials, including templates and presentations

Provide administrative and communications support, including proofreading, formatting, and revising content for internal and external communications

Support growth and strategic initiatives across the practice

Contribute to internal practice calls by preparing financial updates and insights under the guidance of senior stakeholders

Build and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and cross-functional partners across the firm

Contribute to practice-wide initiatives, communications, and strategic projects

Candidate Profile for Client Development Analyst EMEA

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

An undergraduate/Bachelor’s degree is mandatory

Minimum of 2-3 years of full-time experience in an international corporate environment, ideally at a professional services or consulting firm

Experience in research and data analysis, including collecting, organising, and synthesising information from databases and online sources

Proficiency with MS Office applications (Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)

Knowledge of (or a strong interest in) manufacturing industries and/or energy, metals and mining, process industries, industrial services, leadership and talent consulting is a bonus

Familiarity with business reference resources such as Capital IQ, LinkedIn, BoardEx, etc. is a plus

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to derive meaningful insights from data and apply business context

What Our Client Offers