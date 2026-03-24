Client Development Analyst EMEA - English
Posted on March 24, 2026
Amsterdam
40
Posted on March 24, 2026
About this role
Our international client, one of the world's foremost management consulting firms, is now looking for a Client Development Analyst EMEA to join their team in Amsterdam.
In this role, you will be responsible for supporting varied client development and business generation projects for the Industrial Practice in EMEA.
Job Profile for Client Development Analyst EMEA
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Develop tailored client-facing and internal business development materials based on a strong understanding of target clients, industries, and value propositions
- Synthesise complex information into clear, compelling, and client-ready PowerPoint presentations and supporting content
- Collaborate with consultants and the client development team to enhance materials across all stages of the prospecting lifecycle
- Craft engaging storylines and narratives that highlight the firm’s capabilities and ability to deliver excellence to prospective clients
- Respond to content queries from consultants and teams, providing high-quality resources to support successful client engagement
- Take ownership of content management, maintaining and improving systems and tools to centralise and organise business development materials, including templates and presentations
- Provide administrative and communications support, including proofreading, formatting, and revising content for internal and external communications
- Support growth and strategic initiatives across the practice
- Contribute to internal practice calls by preparing financial updates and insights under the guidance of senior stakeholders
- Build and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and cross-functional partners across the firm
- Contribute to practice-wide initiatives, communications, and strategic projects
Candidate Profile for Client Development Analyst EMEA
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- An undergraduate/Bachelor’s degree is mandatory
- Minimum of 2-3 years of full-time experience in an international corporate environment, ideally at a professional services or consulting firm
- Experience in research and data analysis, including collecting, organising, and synthesising information from databases and online sources
- Proficiency with MS Office applications (Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)
- Knowledge of (or a strong interest in) manufacturing industries and/or energy, metals and mining, process industries, industrial services, leadership and talent consulting is a bonus
- Familiarity with business reference resources such as Capital IQ, LinkedIn, BoardEx, etc. is a plus
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to derive meaningful insights from data and apply business context
What Our Client Offers
- 26 vacation days
- Pension contribution
- Discretionary annual bonus
- Health insurance contribution
- Travel expenses reimbursement
- Become part of a dynamic team in a highly international working environment
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