Product Owner - Onboarding

Product Owner - Onboarding

Posted on May 21, 2026
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on May 21, 2026

About this role

At bunq, we’re on a mission to deliver the smoothest onboarding experience to our users. As Product Owner - Onboarding, you’ll take charge of creating an effortless sign-up and verification process, ensuring that every new user can set up their account quickly, securely, and with ease. From personal users at any life stage to those encountering challenges like compliance holds, your focus is on crafting a seamless onboarding experience that sets the stage for trust and satisfaction with bunq 🌈

Up for this?

Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀

Take ownership:

As the Product Owner - Onboarding at bunq, you’ll directly support the fulfillment of our 5-minute onboarding promise for our users’ personal accounts. Specifically, you’ll be in charge of:

  • Delivering a seamless onboarding experience by creating smooth and intuitive sign-up and verification flows, enabling our users to set up and actively continue using their accounts

  • Owning the entire onboarding funnel mechanics including OTP and address validation, as well as failed checks optimization

  • Continuously analyzing and addressing issues our end user - Eva faces during the onboarding flow to consistently improve their experience and remove any friction

  • Using AI and to analyze, automate and improve the entire onboarding journey

Requirements

  • Expertise in KYC and user verification processes

  • Ability to deliver seamless UX for onboarding journeys

  • Strong analytical and research skills with the capacity to apply them within a product-facing environment

  • You have excellent attention to detail, ensuring every process is optimized and user-friendly

  • You possess strong project management skills, balancing multiple responsibilities and delivering impactful results

  • Excellent communication and stakeholder collaboration skills

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴‍♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)

🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and the Netherlands)

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office

💻 A MacBook, so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options in the Netherlands and Turkey, lunch allowance in Bulgaria

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

Want more jobs like this?Get Management / Consulting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Product Risk Officer
Web Brand Designer
Business Onboarding (KYB) Process Lead
Product Lead - Fraud and Crime Prevention
Program Manager, Strategic Initiatives
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Starting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge PartnersStarting a business in the Netherlands: Get it right with NetherBridge Partners
Low-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this yearLow-income earners in the Netherlands to receive more holiday pay this year
Dutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 yearsDutch workers reach highest level of productivity in 20 years
The Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hourThe Netherlands raises youth minimum wage by more than 2 euros per hour
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position