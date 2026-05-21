At bunq, we’re on a mission to deliver the smoothest onboarding experience to our users. As Product Owner - Onboarding, you’ll take charge of creating an effortless sign-up and verification process, ensuring that every new user can set up their account quickly, securely, and with ease. From personal users at any life stage to those encountering challenges like compliance holds, your focus is on crafting a seamless onboarding experience that sets the stage for trust and satisfaction with bunq 🌈

Up for this?

Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀

Take ownership:

As the Product Owner - Onboarding at bunq, you’ll directly support the fulfillment of our 5-minute onboarding promise for our users’ personal accounts. Specifically, you’ll be in charge of: