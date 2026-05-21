Product Owner - Onboarding
About this role
At bunq, we’re on a mission to deliver the smoothest onboarding experience to our users. As Product Owner - Onboarding, you’ll take charge of creating an effortless sign-up and verification process, ensuring that every new user can set up their account quickly, securely, and with ease. From personal users at any life stage to those encountering challenges like compliance holds, your focus is on crafting a seamless onboarding experience that sets the stage for trust and satisfaction with bunq 🌈
Up for this?
Kick off your application by taking our assessment and find out if bunq is your perfect match! 🚀
Take ownership:
As the Product Owner - Onboarding at bunq, you’ll directly support the fulfillment of our 5-minute onboarding promise for our users’ personal accounts. Specifically, you’ll be in charge of:
Delivering a seamless onboarding experience by creating smooth and intuitive sign-up and verification flows, enabling our users to set up and actively continue using their accounts
Owning the entire onboarding funnel mechanics including OTP and address validation, as well as failed checks optimization
Continuously analyzing and addressing issues our end user - Eva faces during the onboarding flow to consistently improve their experience and remove any friction
Using AI and to analyze, automate and improve the entire onboarding journey
Requirements
Expertise in KYC and user verification processes
Ability to deliver seamless UX for onboarding journeys
Strong analytical and research skills with the capacity to apply them within a product-facing environment
You have excellent attention to detail, ensuring every process is optimized and user-friendly
You possess strong project management skills, balancing multiple responsibilities and delivering impactful results
Excellent communication and stakeholder collaboration skills
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with Urban Sports Club for your wellbeing (in the Netherlands)
🚴♀️ A Multisport gym card for your health and wellbeing (in Turkey)
🇧🇬 Flex Benefits: €70 monthly budget via Re: benefit, offering access to 150+ perks tailored to your lifestyle
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳) (In Turkey and the Netherlands)
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office
💻 A MacBook, so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options in the Netherlands and Turkey, lunch allowance in Bulgaria
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq (in Netherlands)
⚕️ Private health insurance, just in case (in Turkey and Bulgaria)
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills (in Turkey and Netherlands)
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style