Program Manager, Strategic Initiatives

Master of Execution: You have a proven track record of getting huge, complex projects done, period. You've operated in high-intensity environments where results are the only thing that matters. You are a doer, not a consultant or a theorist.

Pragmatic Structuring: You can take a massive, ambiguous goal and instantly break it down into clear, logical, and actionable steps. You create structure from chaos and bring clarity to everyone involved.

Relentless Drive & Follow-up: You lead through influence, data, and an unstoppable will to hit your deadlines. You hold everyone, including C-level executives, accountable for their part. You don't wait for answers; you chase them down.

Thrives in Ambiguity: You are energized by a fast-paced environment where you have to make decisions with 80% of the information. You see a tight deadline not as a threat, but as a challenge to be conquered.

You’re an excellent communicator and speak English fluently

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

﻿🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪

🚌﻿ Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

﻿💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿