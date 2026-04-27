Program Manager, Strategic Initiatives
About this role
At bunq, our users expect innovation at lightning speed, without the chaos of a legacy bank. As we make massive moves, we need a master of execution to drive these complex projects behind the scenes. You will be the one to build the flawless machine that ensures the bunq experience remains fast ⚡️, secure , and predictable 🔮, no matter what.
Think you’re up for the challenge? Click apply! 🚀
Take ownership:
As our Program Manager, you’ll take ownership and make an impact by:
Program Manage Strategic Initiatives
Your first mission is to own the operational execution of strategic initiatives.
This isn't a theoretical exercise, it's a hands-on race to define and execute every practical detail, from assigning contracts and moving people to setting up new operational workflows, on a non-negotiable timeline.
Turn Blueprints into Reality
You take high-level legal and strategic plans and translate them into a concrete reality.
You will bulldoze through ambiguity, creating clear, actionable workstreams, milestones and timeline for everything.
You own the messy, practical details that others avoid, ensuring nothing is missed between the whiteboard and the real world.
No fluff, no abstract theories, just relentless execution.
Build the Machine for Scale
Beyond this initial mission, you will build the playbook for how bunq executes its most complex strategic initiatives.
Your goal is to create a lean, repeatable "machine" that allows us to launch new entities, integrate partners, and restructure at a pace our competitors can't comprehend, all while maintaining perfect control and clarity.
Requirements
Master of Execution: You have a proven track record of getting huge, complex projects done, period. You've operated in high-intensity environments where results are the only thing that matters. You are a doer, not a consultant or a theorist.
Pragmatic Structuring: You can take a massive, ambiguous goal and instantly break it down into clear, logical, and actionable steps. You create structure from chaos and bring clarity to everyone involved.
Relentless Drive & Follow-up: You lead through influence, data, and an unstoppable will to hit your deadlines. You hold everyone, including C-level executives, accountable for their part. You don't wait for answers; you chase them down.
Thrives in Ambiguity: You are energized by a fast-paced environment where you have to make decisions with 80% of the information. You see a tight deadline not as a threat, but as a challenge to be conquered.
You’re an excellent communicator and speak English fluently
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace
Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 Massive discount with Urban Sports Club 💪
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style