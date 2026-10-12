Head of Operations, Supply Chain Performance | Dutch C1 & Chinese B2

Leading, managing, and mentoring the Supply Chain Performance team, which is split between Eindhoven and China.

Establishing clear structures, processes, and priorities to guide the department's daily activities and long -term goals.

Acting as the central point of contact for other internal departments (e.g., Sales, Marketing, Operations) on all matters related to supplier performance.

Overseeing the monitoring and improvement of supplier performance to ensure high standards of quality and reliability.

Bridging the cultural and communication gap between the Dutch headquarters and the Chinese team and suppliers.

Making decisive judgments on which issues require immediate attention and which do not, ensuring the team's efforts are focused on what matters most.

Traveling to the China office approximately 1-2 times per year to foster team cohesion and strengthen supplier relationships.

As the Head of Operations for the Supply Chain Performance department, you will be the strategic leader of the team that forms the very foundation of the company's success. Your primary objective is to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of your department, which is responsible for the performance of all suppliers the company works with. We are looking for a natural leader who can provide structure, maintain a clear overview, and set priorities in a fastpaced environment.Your key responsibilities will include: