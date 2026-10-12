Head of Operations, Supply Chain Performance | Dutch C1 & Chinese B2
Posted on October 12, 2026
Eindhoven
Dutch, English
Posted on October 12, 2026
About this role
As the Head of Operations for the Supply Chain Performance department, you will be the strategic leader of the team that forms the very foundation of the company's success. Your primary objective is to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of your department, which is responsible for the performance of all suppliers the company works with. We are looking for a natural leader who can provide structure, maintain a clear overview, and set priorities in a fastpaced environment.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Leading, managing, and mentoring the Supply Chain Performance team, which is split between Eindhoven and China.
- Establishing clear structures, processes, and priorities to guide the department's daily activities and long -term goals.
- Acting as the central point of contact for other internal departments (e.g., Sales, Marketing, Operations) on all matters related to supplier performance.
- Overseeing the monitoring and improvement of supplier performance to ensure high standards of quality and reliability.
- Bridging the cultural and communication gap between the Dutch headquarters and the Chinese team and suppliers.
- Making decisive judgments on which issues require immediate attention and which do not, ensuring the team's efforts are focused on what matters most.
- Traveling to the China office approximately 1-2 times per year to foster team cohesion and strengthen supplier relationships.
Requirements
The ideal candidate is a decisive and structured leader with a strong sense of ownership and commitment. You are a personality who commands respect and can inspire a multicultural team to follow your lead. You must be highly adaptable, able to switch seamlessly between the direct, results-oriented Dutch business style and the relationship -driven, nuanced approach required in Chinese business culture. You thrive on making tough decisions, providing clarity, and driving your team toward a common goal.
To be successful in this role, you will need:
To be successful in this role, you will need:
- Dutch at a professional level (C1-C2) and English at a professional level (C1).
- Conversational Chinese (Mandarin) combined with a deep, experience-based understanding of Chinese business culture.
- 3-5 years of experience in a managerial or team lead role.
- Proven experience managing a team, preferably in a multicultural or international setting.
- Exceptional organizational skills with the ability to prioritize tasks effectively in a dynamic environment.
- A firm, hands-on leadership style with the ability to take ownership and make difficult decisions.
- Willingness to travel internationally (1-2 times per year).
The company
This is a fast growing company with operations in the Netherlands and China. The company works within international trade and supply chain services, supporting businesses with sourcing and supplier related activities across different markets. They have a young, dynamic, and multicultural team, with colleagues based in both Europe and China.
Application Procedure
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