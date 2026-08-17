Team Lead &#8211; Failure Analysis Region Eindhoven

Team Lead &#8211; Failure Analysis Region Eindhoven

Posted on August 17, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on August 17, 2026

About this role

As Team Lead – Failure Analysis, you are responsible for overseeing the service performance for key customers. You will lead the Failure Analysis Engineering team and ensure the delivery of high-quality after-sales service. Your focus is on operational excellence, cost management, customer satisfaction and continuous improvement. In this role, you will work closely with customers, Quality Engineers, Customer Account Teams, Life Cycle Management Teams and other internal stakeholders. Together, you will ensure customer requests are resolved efficiently, service processes are continuously improved and the lifetime of customer products is extended. As Team Lead, you will be responsible for: - Leading, coaching and supporting the Failure Analysis Engineering team. - Ensuring the timely and effective resolution of customer requests, including Root Cause Analysis, repairs and upgrades. - Monitoring team KPIs, setting objectives and ensuring alignment with company targets. - Collaborating with Process Engineers to improve customer service processes. - Training, mentoring and supporting team members to encourage continuous professional development. - Managing the escalation of complex customer issues and ensuring timely resolution. - Building and maintaining long-term relationships with key customers to ensure high customer satisfaction. - Managing inventory, tools, equipment and personnel to ensure efficient operations. - Ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards.
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