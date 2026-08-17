Team Lead SMD & PCBA Region Eindhoven
Posted on August 17, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on August 17, 2026
About this role
As Team Lead SMD & PCBA, you are responsible for leading the SMD production team and ensuring daily operations run efficiently. You motivate your team to achieve production targets while maintaining a strong focus on quality, output and continuous improvement. By assigning the right people to the right positions, you ensure that production planning is achieved every day. What will you do? · Lead, motivate and coach your team to achieve production objectives. · Monitor production progress and make adjustments where necessary to meet output targets. · Manage the daily execution of production activities and report performance to management. · Optimize the deployment of personnel, machines and materials. · Train, coach and develop team members, including conducting performance and development reviews. · Participate in the recruitment and selection of new employees. · Ensure product quality by understanding quality processes and driving quality improvements for complex products. · Take the lead in implementing 5S and continuous improvement initiatives on the production floor. · Manage people-related processes, including performance management and sick leave. You will work alongside a team of eight Team Leaders within the PCBA department in a two-shift schedule.
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