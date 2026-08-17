Logistics Project Manager (Demand Planning) Regio Eindhoven

Logistics Project Manager – Demand Planning This role of Logistics Project Manager – Demand Planner position calls for a confident and decisive professional who is comfortable questioning assumptions, making data-driven decisions, and engaging proactively with both customers and internal stakeholders in a fast-moving production environment. Responsibilities As a Logistics Project Manager – Demand Planner, you play a key role in strengthening the supply chain performance. You are responsible for creating and maintaining a reliable global demand plan that balances customer requirements with manufacturing capabilities. Working at the intersection of data analysis, operations, and customer communication, you help ensure excellent delivery performance, effective inventory management, and an efficient production flow. What will you do? · Take ownership of the global demand planning process and continuously improve its effectiveness within a dynamic manufacturing environment. · Analyse historical sales data, forecasts, and market developments, translating insights into accurate and actionable demand plans. · Serve as a trusted business partner for Production, Procurement, Project Management, Account Management, and Logistics. · Work directly with customers to align expectations and effectively manage fluctuations in demand. · Identify supply chain risks and bottlenecks and take timely action to minimise their impact. · Lead continuous improvement initiatives and critically evaluate existing processes to enhance overall performance.