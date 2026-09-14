Demander Planner Hightech Son, Eindhoven

As a Senior Demand Planner, you will be responsible for demand planning and forecasting within a specific Business Line of a leading high-tech manufacturing organisation in the Eindhoven region. You will take ownership of the demand forecast and play a key role in balancing customer demand, production capacity and inventory. Working in a dynamic high-mix, low-volume manufacturing environment, you will analyse demand patterns, identify risks and translate data and customer input into reliable forecasts and actionable insights. You will work closely with Production, Procurement, Sales, Project Management and Logistics and actively contribute to the monthly and quarterly S&OP process. You will have a high level of autonomy in managing the forecast, while working with stakeholders to align demand and supply and ensure the business is prepared for changes in customer demand. The role combines demand forecasting, data analysis, scenario planning and stakeholder management. You will also contribute to continuously improving planning processes and supply chain performance.