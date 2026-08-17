Project Manager NPI Region Eindhoven
Posted on August 17, 2026
Eindhoven
Posted on August 17, 2026
About this role
You will lead multidisciplinary projects spanning hardware, software, and system design, from concept to successful release. Taking full ownership of planning, execution, and delivery, you will ensure alignment across internal teams, external partners, and customer expectations.
Operating at the intersection of engineering, operations, supply chain, and manufacturing, you will drive a smooth transition from prototype to full-scale production.
In this role, you:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (hardware, software, manufacturing, quality, industrialization, and planning) to ensure alignment across all NPI phases
- Translate project requirements into clear technical objectives, deliverables, and execution plans
- Identify and mitigate risks proactively, ensuring timelines and product quality are safeguarded
- Optimize resource allocation to balance priorities and meet key milestones
- Maintain clear communication with internal stakeholders, customers, and suppliers to address dependencies and resolve issues efficiently
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