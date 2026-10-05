Deputy Head of Legal

Deputy Head of Legal

Posted on October 5, 2026
Bunq
Amsterdam
Permanent
40 - 40
Experienced (non manager)
Posted on October 5, 2026

About this role

At bunq , users trust us with their money across 30+ countries, and that trust is only worth something if the legal framework behind it is airtight, proactive, and scales as fast as we do. We're heading towards our North Star and entering new markets, that doesn't happen without someone owning the legal infrastructure behind it: the strategy, the team, the AI-first operating model, and the accountability that makes all of it run without the Head of Legal in the loop every day.

Take Ownership.

As our Head of Trust & Transparency, you will:

  • Be the layer between legal strategy and the team that executes it, translating quarterly priorities into clear ownership, running the accountability cycle, and making sure only real decisions reach the Head of Legal.

  • Take bunq's AI tooling for contract review, T&C management, and regulatory monitoring to the next level, building an operating model that handles 5x the volume without 5x the headcount.

  • Give the business a clear, honest picture of T&T health across the pillar, so risks get caught early, quality stays high, and the function scales as fast as bunq does.

Requirements

  • You are a qualified lawyer with a Master's degree in Law and a strong background in financial services.

  • You've independently run a compliance or legal function across multiple jurisdictions, not just supported one.

  • You've had direct dialogue with regulators and know how to represent a legal position without a script.

  • You've managed a small specialist legal team, set their KPIs, and held them to it.

  • You can challenge senior leadership with data and translate complex regulatory risk into something a decision-maker can act on in two minutes.

  • You design AI systems, not just use them, you've eliminated manual legal work at scale and built workflows others now rely on.

  • You know the difference between work that's on time and work that's good, and you've built the frameworks that make that distinction measurable.

  • You make judgment calls on what gets automated, what stays human, and what gets escalated, and you're right more often than not.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration
🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace

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