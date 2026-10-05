Deputy Head of Legal

You are a qualified lawyer with a Master's degree in Law and a strong background in financial services.

You've independently run a compliance or legal function across multiple jurisdictions, not just supported one.

You've had direct dialogue with regulators and know how to represent a legal position without a script.

You've managed a small specialist legal team, set their KPIs, and held them to it.

You can challenge senior leadership with data and translate complex regulatory risk into something a decision-maker can act on in two minutes.

You design AI systems, not just use them, you've eliminated manual legal work at scale and built workflows others now rely on.

You know the difference between work that's on time and work that's good, and you've built the frameworks that make that distinction measurable.

You make judgment calls on what gets automated, what stays human, and what gets escalated, and you're right more often than not.

Curious to see how we make life easy? - try the bunq app, it only takes 5 minutes to sign up.



Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad Program: After your first year, enjoy up to 20 days per year to work while traveling, combining flexibility with strong team collaboration

🚀 We reward tenure with a dedicated travel budget: €1.5k after 2 years and €3k after 4 years to visit another core office.

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

🧘 €60 monthly allowance via Alleo by Epassi, rolling over monthly and resetting annually

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style﻿

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, Zinc. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace