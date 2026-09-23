Business Development Manager

Location: Amstelveen

Travel: Client-facing role across the Dutch market

Industry: Project Management Consulting and Professional Services

Focus: New business development, strategic accounts, and consulting sales

Competitive base salary up to €5500 plus performance-based bonus with strong earning potential (up to 25% bonus)

Hybrid working model with flexibility across the Randstad region

Clear career progression into senior commercial or leadership roles in the Netherlands and across Europe

Access to high-quality training, mentoring, and global knowledge networks

High-visibility role with direct exposure to senior leadership

Opportunity to shape market growth strategy and make a measurable impact

International, collaborative, and ambitious working environment

Build, develop, and manage a strong sales pipeline across multiple industries

Identify client challenges and deliver tailored PMO, project management, and transformation solutions

Lead end-to-end sales cycles including bids, proposals, and contract negotiations

Develop long-term client relationships and strategic account plans

Collaborate closely with consulting teams to ensure successful delivery and client satisfaction

Represent the business at client meetings, industry events, and networking forums

Monitor market trends and contribute to service innovation and growth strategy

Proven experience in business development, account management, or sales within consulting or professional services

Demonstrated success in selling consultancy solutions such as PMO, transformation, IT, engineering, or business consulting

Experience selling consultancy, project-based services, or professional services solutions to clients

Alternatively, a background in project engineering, project delivery, PMO, programme management, or a related technical/project environment, combined with strong commercial aptitude

Strong commercial mindset with the ability to win new business and grow accounts

Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage senior stakeholders

Ability to translate client needs into practical, value-driven solutions

Self-starter with a proactive, results-driven approach

Fluent Dutch language skills at C1 level or above (essential), with the ability to conduct business discussions, presentations, and negotiations in Dutch. English fluency will also be a big advantage

Based in the Netherlands with willingness to travel

This opportunity would suit an experienced Business Development Manager who has successfully sold consulting, professional services, or project-based solutions, or a commercially minded Project Engineer or Project Management professional looking to move into a client-facing business development role. The successful candidate will be confident engaging senior stakeholders, identifying opportunities, and developing long-term client partnerships. Native or near-native Dutch language skills (minimum C1 level) are essential.Our client is a globally recognised consulting organisation specialising in project management, PMO, and transformation services. They partner with leading organisations across sectors including energy, technology, financial services, and the public sector, helping to deliver complex programmes more effectively. The Netherlands business is experiencing strong growth and is a key part of the company’s European expansion strategy.To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.