Business Development Manager
Posted on September 23, 2026
Amstelveen
Dutch, English
Posted on September 23, 2026
About this role
Business Development Manager – Netherlands
This opportunity would suit an experienced Business Development Manager who has successfully sold consulting, professional services, or project-based solutions, or a commercially minded Project Engineer or Project Management professional looking to move into a client-facing business development role. The successful candidate will be confident engaging senior stakeholders, identifying opportunities, and developing long-term client partnerships. Native or near-native Dutch language skills (minimum C1 level) are essential.
What’s in It for You:
Your Responsibilities:
What We’re Looking For:
About the Client:
Our client is a globally recognised consulting organisation specialising in project management, PMO, and transformation services. They partner with leading organisations across sectors including energy, technology, financial services, and the public sector, helping to deliver complex programmes more effectively. The Netherlands business is experiencing strong growth and is a key part of the company’s European expansion strategy.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
- Location: Amstelveen
- Travel: Client-facing role across the Dutch market
- Industry: Project Management Consulting and Professional Services
- Focus: New business development, strategic accounts, and consulting sales
This opportunity would suit an experienced Business Development Manager who has successfully sold consulting, professional services, or project-based solutions, or a commercially minded Project Engineer or Project Management professional looking to move into a client-facing business development role. The successful candidate will be confident engaging senior stakeholders, identifying opportunities, and developing long-term client partnerships. Native or near-native Dutch language skills (minimum C1 level) are essential.
What’s in It for You:
- Competitive base salary up to €5500 plus performance-based bonus with strong earning potential (up to 25% bonus)
- Hybrid working model with flexibility across the Randstad region
- Clear career progression into senior commercial or leadership roles in the Netherlands and across Europe
- Access to high-quality training, mentoring, and global knowledge networks
- High-visibility role with direct exposure to senior leadership
- Opportunity to shape market growth strategy and make a measurable impact
- International, collaborative, and ambitious working environment
Your Responsibilities:
- Build, develop, and manage a strong sales pipeline across multiple industries
- Identify client challenges and deliver tailored PMO, project management, and transformation solutions
- Lead end-to-end sales cycles including bids, proposals, and contract negotiations
- Develop long-term client relationships and strategic account plans
- Collaborate closely with consulting teams to ensure successful delivery and client satisfaction
- Represent the business at client meetings, industry events, and networking forums
- Monitor market trends and contribute to service innovation and growth strategy
What We’re Looking For:
- Proven experience in business development, account management, or sales within consulting or professional services
- Demonstrated success in selling consultancy solutions such as PMO, transformation, IT, engineering, or business consulting
- Experience selling consultancy, project-based services, or professional services solutions to clients
- Alternatively, a background in project engineering, project delivery, PMO, programme management, or a related technical/project environment, combined with strong commercial aptitude
- Strong commercial mindset with the ability to win new business and grow accounts
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage senior stakeholders
- Ability to translate client needs into practical, value-driven solutions
- Self-starter with a proactive, results-driven approach
- Fluent Dutch language skills at C1 level or above (essential), with the ability to conduct business discussions, presentations, and negotiations in Dutch. English fluency will also be a big advantage
- Based in the Netherlands with willingness to travel
About the Client:
Our client is a globally recognised consulting organisation specialising in project management, PMO, and transformation services. They partner with leading organisations across sectors including energy, technology, financial services, and the public sector, helping to deliver complex programmes more effectively. The Netherlands business is experiencing strong growth and is a key part of the company’s European expansion strategy.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch, English
Salary
€5500 per month
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