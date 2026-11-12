System Architect (Advanced Semiconductor)

Are you a visionary System Architect with a passion for cutting-edge electrical design? Do you thrive on defining the backbone of advanced test equipment that powers critical industries? We're seeking an exceptional individual to join the dynamic team and spearhead the electrical and system architecture of sophisticated test systems. You'll be at the forefront of semiconductor innovation, architecting the systems that enable the testing and characterization of Wide Bandgap power semiconductors (SiC and GaN). These crucial components are the driving force behind the efficiency of electric vehicles and the robust power infrastructure of data centres. Your work will directly impact the performance and reliability of technologies shaping our future. From initial concept to final validation, you'll guide the entire system lifecycle. While not a direct people manager, you will provide invaluable technical leadership to a talented team of electrical designers, mentoring them and fostering a culture of excellence. If you're ready to make a significant impact in a rapidly evolving technological landscape and lead the charge in advanced electrical system architecture, I want you to apply.

Define, maintain, and further develop the system and electrical architecture for advanced semiconductor test equipment;

Translate customer needs, market input, and product roadmap requirements into clear functional and technical requirements;

Own the end-to-end technical design process, from concept and system architecture to detailed design, PCB-level decisions, component selection, validation, and verification;

Lead the electrical design direction for complex systems, with a strong focus on high-power design and mostly analog electronics, combined with digital design aspects;

Provide technical leadership, coaching, and guidance to a cross-site team of approximately 10 engineers, electrical designers ranging from junior to experienced, split between Nijmegen and Hong Kong;

Act as a technical partner for engineers, helping them understand architectural choices, design rationale, risks, and trade-offs;

Drive concept studies, pre-development activities, and proof-of-concept work for new technologies and building blocks;

Identify technical risks early and support reliable project planning through clear effort estimations and risk assessments;

Ensure compliance of test systems with applicable regulatory standards, such as CE engineering, SEMI standards, and other relevant industry requirements;

Own architectural solutions across projects to ensure consistency with the product architecture and technology roadmap;

Collaborate with multiple internal and external stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, engineering outsourcing partners, manufacturing partners, and prototyping partners;

Maintain and expand a strong technical network with the R&D teams, universities, technology institutes, industry boards, suppliers, and competitors;

Contribute to continuous improvement of architecture process, roadmap process, competence development, and knowledge-sharing activitie;

Represent the product and technical architecture in discussions with customers, suppliers, internal teams, and senior stakeholders;

Support project teams in bringing new technologies from early concept phase to realization and maturity in product development.