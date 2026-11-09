Quality Data Manager (FOOD) - TEMP

Quality Data Manager (FOOD) - TEMP

Posted on November 9, 2026
Independent recruiters
Hoofddorp
Posted on November 9, 2026

About this role

Are you a data storyteller who loves turning complex information into clear, actionable business strategies? I am looking for a passionate Analyst to join the Specialized Nutrition (SN) Co-Manufacturing team.

This isn’t just a reporting role; it’s a chance to be the heartbeat of performance management. You’ll own the KPI landscape for the global Co-Man network, building the Power BI dashboards that guide leadership decisions. If you want to refine your data automation skills and play a critical role in Quality & Food Safety for a mission-driven company, apply now!

  • Own the collection, consolidation, validation and reporting of KPI data across SN and SNU Co-Manufacturing (incl. NMD) networks;
  • Develop, maintain and improve Power BI dashboards and automated reporting solutions;
  • Lead continuous improvement of KPI decks, governance reporting and performance review processes;
  • Identify trends, weak signals, risks and opportunities through data analysis and convert findings into actionable recommendations;
  • Prepare monthly, quarterly and ad hoc business performance reports for leadership and cross-functional stakeholders;
  • Coordinate and facilitate performance review meetings, ensuring follow-up and action tracking;
  • Support governance activities by monitoring key quality and food safety metrics;
  • Support complaints management activities, including KPI reporting, trend analysis, tracking actions and presentation preparation;
  • Support registration activities through document coordination, data management and tracking of requests when required.
  • All other duties as assigned.

Requirements

  • Bachelor's degree in Food Science, Data Analytics, Quality Management, Engineering, Business Analytics or related discipline;
  • Experience working with KPI development, reporting and performance management;
  • Strong Power BI, Excel and data visualization skills;
  • Knowledge and/or experience of Quality and Food Safety;
  • Ability to translate complex data into clear business insights;
  • Communication, presentation and stakeholder management skills;
  • Self-driven, results-oriented and comfortable working independently;
  • Knowledge of Quality and Food Safety systems is an advantage;
  • Good communication skills in English is required.

Salary

7000 - 8000

You will receive a temporary contract for 6 months through our agency, with the possibility of extension.  The salary indication for this role is a maximum of €5500 - €6500 gross per month based on a full-time work week. Salary is based on education and experience;

  • 30 vacation days (based on a full-time annual contract);
  • Travel expenses.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

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