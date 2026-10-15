As Hardware Reliability Lead, you will own reliability, scaling, and future-proofing the hardware ecosystem of a scaleup called ONE HUNDRED. What matters most is that you can make hardware reliable, get it running when it fails, and teach others how to keep it running.

IT Leaders is the exclusive recruitment partner for this role at ONE HUNDRED. At ONE HUNDRED, we are passionate about transforming a basic routine, like a restroom visit, into an opportunity to enhance well-being. Our journey began with a simple yet powerful idea: to create the new standard in public restrooms, and turn them into spaces to relieve, refresh and reload.

Today, we are proud to be leaders in well-being solutions, providing innovative and high-quality restroom services to millions of guests across Europe. Our comprehensive framework of solutions is designed to meet the needs of our partners and visitors.

This is what you contribute to ONE HUNDRED:

As Hardware Reliability Lead, you will own reliability, scaling, and future-proofing of our hardware ecosystem. The main focus will be on our access gates. As our footprint expands across Europe, hardware reliability becomes a major scaling success factor. We aren't looking for someone who 'just' fixes broken machines; we are looking for a technically minded owner who can decrease the volume of hardware issues altogether. In this role, you will analyze failure data, collaborate directly with our component suppliers to improve build quality, design for maintainability, and ensure our access gates and connected devices can scale effortlessly. You will bridge the gap between field reality and structural engineering.

In this role, you help achieve:

High, predictable uptime for all powered hardware across every location

A next-generation access gate that is reliable, serviceable and easy to scale

Technicians who install and repair independently, backed by clear documentation and remote support

Faster resolution and fewer recurring hardware failures

Reliable performance data and transparent reporting

Hardware and process improvements rolled out consistently across Europe

Ownership & vision;

Own the technical performance and reliability of all powered hardware across ONE HUNDRED's European locations

Set the technical direction and decide where and how we improve

Develop the vision for ONE HUNDRED's access gate and other hardware of the future and drive its design toward reliability and maintainability

Hardware, access & payment systems;

Build, test, and develop our access gates so technicians can install and maintain them independently

Ensure the reliability of access gates, connected devices, payment systems and the hardware in our locations

Improve hardware quality, reduce defect and failure rates, and manage spare parts and wear components

Provide back-up support for payment modules, including Payter, massage chairs, vending machines and face-scan devices

Coordinate troubleshooting with suppliers, manufacturers and technology partners

Technicians & field operations;

Train technicians and guide them, remotely and on-site, in repairing access gates and other hardware

Turn hands-on knowledge into clear documentation, SOPs and training so field teams work independently

Coordinate preventive and corrective maintenance within agreed service levels

Support international locations remotely and on-site when needed

Performance & improvement;