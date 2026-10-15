Hardware Reliability Lead
About this role
IT Leaders is the exclusive recruitment partner for this role at ONE HUNDRED. At ONE HUNDRED, we are passionate about transforming a basic routine, like a restroom visit, into an opportunity to enhance well-being. Our journey began with a simple yet powerful idea: to create the new standard in public restrooms, and turn them into spaces to relieve, refresh and reload.
Today, we are proud to be leaders in well-being solutions, providing innovative and high-quality restroom services to millions of guests across Europe. Our comprehensive framework of solutions is designed to meet the needs of our partners and visitors.
This is what you contribute to ONE HUNDRED:
As Hardware Reliability Lead, you will own reliability, scaling, and future-proofing of our hardware ecosystem. The main focus will be on our access gates. As our footprint expands across Europe, hardware reliability becomes a major scaling success factor. We aren't looking for someone who 'just' fixes broken machines; we are looking for a technically minded owner who can decrease the volume of hardware issues altogether. In this role, you will analyze failure data, collaborate directly with our component suppliers to improve build quality, design for maintainability, and ensure our access gates and connected devices can scale effortlessly. You will bridge the gap between field reality and structural engineering.
In this role, you help achieve:
- High, predictable uptime for all powered hardware across every location
- A next-generation access gate that is reliable, serviceable and easy to scale
- Technicians who install and repair independently, backed by clear documentation and remote support
- Faster resolution and fewer recurring hardware failures
- Reliable performance data and transparent reporting
- Hardware and process improvements rolled out consistently across Europe
Ownership & vision;
- Own the technical performance and reliability of all powered hardware across ONE HUNDRED's European locations
- Set the technical direction and decide where and how we improve
- Develop the vision for ONE HUNDRED's access gate and other hardware of the future and drive its design toward reliability and maintainability
Hardware, access & payment systems;
- Build, test, and develop our access gates so technicians can install and maintain them independently
- Ensure the reliability of access gates, connected devices, payment systems and the hardware in our locations
- Improve hardware quality, reduce defect and failure rates, and manage spare parts and wear components
- Provide back-up support for payment modules, including Payter, massage chairs, vending machines and face-scan devices
- Coordinate troubleshooting with suppliers, manufacturers and technology partners
Technicians & field operations;
- Train technicians and guide them, remotely and on-site, in repairing access gates and other hardware
- Turn hands-on knowledge into clear documentation, SOPs and training so field teams work independently
- Coordinate preventive and corrective maintenance within agreed service levels
- Support international locations remotely and on-site when needed
Performance & improvement;
- Maintain the CMMS and monitor uptime, recurring incidents and performance
- Translate recurring issues into structural hardware and process improvements, standardised across countries
- Support the international roll-out and testing of new hardware
Requirements
You are a hardware person at heart, someone who has managed, maintained, and improved physical hardware and wants full ownership of it. We’re looking for the right blend of technical depth and systemic thinking. No prior leadership experience necessary. What matters is that you can make hardware reliable, get it running when it fails, and teach others how to keep it running. This is a physical, hands-on hardware role, not an IT, software, or data center position.
You have: • Several years of experience managing, maintaining or improving physical hardware, electromechanical systems, electronics, connected devices, access gates, payment or vending systems (a multi-site or fleet environment is a plus) • A track record of improving hardware quality and reliability: reducing defect and failure rates, improving designs for maintainability, managing spare parts • Hands-on with tools, comfortable diagnosing and repairing physical hardware yourself • Experience coordinating suppliers, manufacturers, or maintenance partners • Skills to translate hands-on knowledge into documentation and to train and guide technicians, remotely and on-site • Familiarity with preventive and corrective maintenance and performance reporting • A mind that is practical, curious and calm under pressure; you take ownership and look beyond the immediate problem • Enthusiasm for working in an international, fast-growing organisation • Willingness to travel across Europe; and are available for the support schedule (~1 weekend/month) • Professional English; Dutch is a plus • A valid driving licence
Salary
We offer;
- A great deal of freedom and personal responsibility
- A gross salary between €5,000 and €6,000, depending on your knowledge, education and work experience
- Being part of an exciting phase of a scaleup
- A laptop and a phone allowance
- A great workplace in Amsterdam Noord within an internationally fast-growing company
- An enthusiastic team.
ONE HUNDRED works exclusively with IT Leaders for this position.