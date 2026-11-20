Develop and maintain project schedules using Primavera P6 and/or Microsoft Project.

Monitor project milestones, performance and project delivery against key objectives.

Support project planning, governance, reporting and risk management activities.

Analyse project progress, identify schedule impacts and provide recommendations.

Produce dashboards, KPIs and management reports for programme stakeholders.

Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Mechatronics or a related discipline.

Experience within engineering, manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, defence, energy or other high-tech environments.

Working knowledge of Primavera P6 and/or Microsoft Project.

Strong analytical, organisational and communication skills.

Interest in Project Controls, PMO, Planning, Scheduling or Programme Management.

Experience with Earned Value Management (EVM).

Dutch language skills (B1+)

Exposure to Project Controls, planning, scheduling or cost management.

Knowledge of Power BI, Excel, SAP, Planisware, Jira, Oracle Primavera or Power Query.

Experience supporting complex engineering projects and multidisciplinary teams.

Opportunity to work on major aerospace and advanced technology programmes.

Structured career progression into Project Controls, PMO, Project Management and Programme Management.

Ongoing training in Primavera P6, scheduling, risk management and Project Controls methodologies.

Exposure to some of Europe's most innovative engineering and technology projects.

Competitive salary of €5,000 - €7,000 plus benefits and professional development support.

Are you an Engineer looking to move into Project Controls, PMO, Planning or Programme Management? We are recruiting on behalf of a leading engineering consultancy supporting long-term aerospace and high-tech programmes across the Netherlands. This is an excellent opportunity for a Mechanical Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Project Engineer or Manufacturing Engineer to develop specialist Project Controls skills while working on complex, multi-year engineering projects.As an Engineer within the Project Controls team, you will support the successful delivery of major aerospace and advanced engineering programmes, working closely with project managers, planners and technical stakeholders.We are interested in Engineers who enjoy combining technical knowledge with structured project delivery and planning.If you're an Engineer with a background in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Aerospace Engineering or a related field and want to build a long-term career in Project Controls, PMO and Planning, we'd love to hear from you.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.