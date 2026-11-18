Freelance Project Engineer-duplicate
About this role
I'm looking for an experienced Freelance OT Cyber & Operational Risk Specialist for a challenging assignment with significant organisational impact.
This is your opportunity to take ownership of an organisation-wide OT cyber and operational risk assessment, starting from the ground up. You will define the methodology, lead the assessment, uncover potential vulnerabilities and translate complex technical findings into business-critical insights that support executive decision-making.
I am looking for someone who knows the industrial world inside out, can confidently engage with engineers on technical matters and understands how to turn technical weaknesses into tangible operational and business risks.
Think this could be your next big freelance adventure? Let's connect!
- Plan, structure and drive end-to-end OT cyber and operational risk identification and assessments across complex industrial environments, including identification of unknown or undocumented risks;
- Apply IEC 62443, particularly IEC 62443-3-2, including risk assessment, zones and conduits, threat scenarios and Target Security Levels (SL-T), and translate identified risks into security requirements and treatments;
- Assess asset/system criticality, threats, vulnerabilities, likelihood, operational consequences, inherent/residual risk and appropriate risk treatments;
- Demonstrate strong OT/industrial domain knowledge, including SCADA, PLCs, HMIs, engineering workstations, OT networks, remote/vendor connectivity and legacy/EOL technology;
- Analysis OT architectures and dependencies, including zones, conduits, trust boundaries, critical data flows and dependencies on IT, vendors/OEMs, remote access and external services;
- Lead structured risk-identification workshops with TA2/TA3, Engineering, Operations, Security and asset/system owners, using strong facilitation skills to uncover undocumented risks and challenge assumptions;
- Assess risk in its operational and business context, considering availability, safety, production, environment, maintainability and regulatory/compliance impact, rather than technical severity alone;
- Consolidate individual findings into a consistent portfolio-level OT risk picture, identifying systemic risks, asset-specific risks, dependencies, concentrations and recurring risk themes;
- Mature OT risk registers and risk-management processes, including consistent risk statements, ratings, ownership, traceability, prioritization and management-level reporting across organizational boundaries;
- Translate prioritized risks into risk-treatment requirements and high-level solution scopes, enabling management, Technical Authorities and Engineering to make informed, risk-based decisions and progress subsequent engineering activities.
Requirements
- Relevant technical/security education or equivalent senior professional experience;
- Strong practical OT/ICS security and industrial risk assessment experience;
- Demonstrated practical knowledge of IEC 62443 and ISO/IEC 27001-family risk management, particularly IEC 62443-3-2 and ISO/IEC 27005;
- Experience applying risk-management principles within industrial/OT environments, not solely traditional IT/GRC environments;
- BSc/MSc in Cyber Security, Automation/Control Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Risk Management or related discipline;
- IEC 62443 training/certification;
- ISO/IEC 27001 and/or ISO/IEC 27005 training, certification or recognized risk-management qualification;
- Experience with ISO/IEC 27019 in the energy/utility sector;
- ISO describes ISO/IEC 27019:2024 specifically as information-security controls for the energy utility industry;
- GICSP, CISSP, CISM, CRISC or comparable relevant professional certification;
- Experience from energy, utilities, renewables or comparable critical infrastructure.
Salary
This is a freelance assignment. The all-in rate is €100 excluding VAT.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.