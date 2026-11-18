I'm looking for an experienced Freelance OT Cyber & Operational Risk Specialist for a challenging assignment with significant organisational impact.

This is your opportunity to take ownership of an organisation-wide OT cyber and operational risk assessment, starting from the ground up. You will define the methodology, lead the assessment, uncover potential vulnerabilities and translate complex technical findings into business-critical insights that support executive decision-making.

I am looking for someone who knows the industrial world inside out, can confidently engage with engineers on technical matters and understands how to turn technical weaknesses into tangible operational and business risks.

Think this could be your next big freelance adventure? Let's connect!