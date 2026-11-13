Freelance Project Engineer

Freelance Project Engineer

Posted on November 13, 2026
Independent recruiters
Amsterdam
Posted on November 13, 2026

About this role

We’re looking for ambitious talents ready to make a real impact on the energy transition.

At the heart of this mission is Zeevonk, a groundbreaking project combining 2 GW of offshore wind, floating solar, and large-scale green hydrogen production. Alongside other major North Sea offshore wind developments, we’re building the energy infrastructure that will power a fossil-free future.

This is your opportunity to work on projects of unprecedented scale, tackle complex challenges and turn bold ideas into reality.

Think big. Make an impact. Power the future.

Ready to be part of something extraordinary? Join and help shape the next generation of renewable energy. Apply now!

 

  • Engage with suppliers and Contractors with a focus on T&I solutions;
  • Provide guidelines to projects on how to execute;
  • Give T&I input to consenting;
  • Proactively seeking solutions for new methodologies and products;
  • Prepare and improve SDA assessments;
  • Interface with installation vessel suppliers;
  • Interface with installation tool suppliers;
  • Develop T&I methodology (Performance, SDA, Installation Schedule, Risk) for all packages (WTG, FOU, IAC, EC, OSS);
  • Focus on innovation;
  • Provide input to FEPM and all BCs for CAPEX calculation;
  • Keeping and developing cost models and keeping them up to date;
  • Developing and maintaining T&I BB.

Requirements

What do you bring? 

  • Minimum 15 years of experience in Cable Installation campaigns;
  • Preferably, an engineering degree or any other related education; 
  • Capability to take technical ownership during offshore execution;
  • Experience in coordination of technical interfaces between installation, engineering, HSE, marine operations, and other project packages to ensure offshore activities are fully aligned and ready for execution;
  • Resilience in working with contractors, vessel teams and technical specialists, including the review of RAMS, installation procedures, vessel and equipment readiness, and lessons learned;
  • Proven track record in managing the interfaces with the Transmission System Operator (TSO), ensuring clear communication, alignment of requirements, and timely resolution of interfaces to enable the installation contractor to execute its offshore scope.
  • Experience in planning and execution of offshore installation activities, translating engineering concepts into safe, practical, and efficient offshore operations.

Salary

8000 - 9000

This is a freelance assignment. The all-in rate is €100 excluding VAT.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Senior Construction Project Manager
Hardware Reliability Lead
Sales Support Engineer (Mechanical)
Quality Assurance Data Analyst
Application Engineer | Dutch | Amersfoort
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Dutch government plans stricter rules for non-EU workersDutch government plans stricter rules for non-EU workers
Can a Dutch employer force you to repay training costs after leaving a job?Can a Dutch employer force you to repay training costs after leaving a job?
ABN AMRO walkout highlights growing Dutch return-to-office trendABN AMRO walkout highlights growing Dutch return-to-office trend
Proposed Dutch freelancer law sparks concerns over three-client ruleProposed Dutch freelancer law sparks concerns over three-client rule
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position