Lead the establishment, management, and continuous improvement of project controls and governance structures across multiple construction projects.

Manage budgets, costs, schedules, risks, and project performance to ensure successful delivery on time and within budget.

Monitor project progress through KPI reporting, performance reviews, and project maturity assessments, providing clear recommendations for improvement.

Develop and implement project governance frameworks, processes, reporting structures, and best-practice methodologies.

Collaborate with stakeholders, contractors, consultants, and senior management across multiple functions and organisational levels.

A degree or Master's qualification in Construction Management, Engineering, Project Management, Quantity Surveying, or a related discipline.

At least 5 years' experience as a Senior Construction Project Manager, Construction Project Manager, Programme Manager, or Project Controls Manager within construction, infrastructure, industrial, or engineering environments.

Strong expertise in project controls, cost management, project planning, governance, risk management, and PMO methodologies.

Hands-on experience using Primavera P6, Microsoft Project, or similar project planning and scheduling tools.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to operate confidently within complex project environments.

The opportunity to work on high-profile construction and infrastructure programmes.

Significant responsibility and autonomy as a Senior Construction Project Manager.

Exposure to senior stakeholders and strategic business initiatives.

A collaborative international environment with excellent career progression opportunities.

Competitive salary, bonus, and benefits package.

Are you a Senior Construction Project Manager looking for the opportunity to lead complex, high-value projects in a fast-paced and highly regulated environment? We are recruiting on behalf of an innovative international organisation seeking a Senior Construction Project Manager to drive project delivery, governance, planning, and cost performance across major construction and infrastructure programmes.This is an exciting opportunity for a Senior Construction Project Manager with strong project controls, planning, and stakeholder management expertise to take ownership of large-scale projects from inception through to successful delivery.If you are a Senior Construction Project Manager with expertise in Primavera, Microsoft Project, project controls, cost management, governance, planning, and large-scale project delivery, we would be delighted to discuss this opportunity with you.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.