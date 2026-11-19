Freelance Senior OT Project Manager (OT Stabilization)
About this role
I am looking for an experienced Senior OT Project Manager to take the lead on a major Control Room Upgrade project. As the project moves into its tendering and implementation phases, a strong project leader who can take overall responsibility for driving the project forward, ensuring alignment across stakeholders, workstreams, and resources, and steering delivery from strategy through to execution.
In this role, you will provide strategic and operational leadership throughout the next stages of the project. You will play a key part in shaping the project approach, guiding the tendering process, preparing the implementation strategy, and establishing the structures needed for successful delivery. This includes setting up workstreams, coordinating resources, identifying potential risks, and ensuring appropriate mitigation measures are in place.
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- Lead overall project steering through the tendering and implementation phases;
- Establish and coordinate project workstreams, governance, resource requirements and delivery plans;
- Drive tender process, supplier evaluation and implementation planning;
- Review proposed technical and delivery solutions against available market solutions and relevant industry practices;
- Benchmark proposed capabilities and solutions against industry practices;
- Identify project, technical, commercial and delivery risks and establish appropriate mitigation measures;
- Coordinate stakeholders across engineering, operations, suppliers and other relevant project functions;
- Maintain focus on schedule, dependencies, decisions and successful delivery of critical project packages.
Requirements
- Lead overall project steering through the tendering and implementation phases;
- Establish and coordinate project workstreams, governance, resource requirements and delivery plans;
- Drive tender process, supplier evaluation and implementation planning;
- Review proposed technical and delivery solutions against available market solutions and relevant industry practices;
- Benchmark proposed capabilities and solutions against industry practices;
- Identify project, technical, commercial and delivery risks and establish appropriate mitigation measures;
- Coordinate stakeholders across engineering, operations, suppliers and other relevant project functions;
- Maintain focus on schedule, dependencies, decisions and successful delivery of critical project packages.
Salary
This is a freelance assignment. The all-in rate is €100 excluding VAT.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. During this meeting, we will provide you with as much information as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.