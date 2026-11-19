I am looking for an experienced Senior OT Project Manager to take the lead on a major Control Room Upgrade project. As the project moves into its tendering and implementation phases, a strong project leader who can take overall responsibility for driving the project forward, ensuring alignment across stakeholders, workstreams, and resources, and steering delivery from strategy through to execution.

In this role, you will provide strategic and operational leadership throughout the next stages of the project. You will play a key part in shaping the project approach, guiding the tendering process, preparing the implementation strategy, and establishing the structures needed for successful delivery. This includes setting up workstreams, coordinating resources, identifying potential risks, and ensuring appropriate mitigation measures are in place.

If this sounds like you. Apply Now!