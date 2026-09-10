Layout Engineer
Posted on September 10, 2026
Oostzaan
Permanent
Posted on September 10, 2026
About this role
Layout Engineer Wanted: Your High-Tech Career Awaits in the Netherlands! Do you possess a keen eye for detail and a passion for precision layout engineering? Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to join one of the world's leading high-tech machine builders, right here in the vibrant area of Zaandam? As a native English speaker, you'll thrive in this dynamic environment and continue your career journey in the Netherlands! This is your chance to make a significant impact. The skilled engineering team transforms sold concepts into meticulously detailed production realities. They ensure seamless execution by providing: Comprehensive Production Layouts: They translate sold projects into detailed production layouts, complete with precise side views and optimized machine configurations for maximum efficiency. Robust Steel Structure Design: They perform all necessary calculations for steel structures, developing detailed construction drawings and comprehensive parts lists to guarantee structural integrity. Integrated Information Layouts: They create essential information layouts that encompass services and connections, floor pits, wall openings, clear flow diagrams, and accurate floor load specifications. Accurate Parts List Management: They generate, rigorously verify, and efficiently upload all parts lists into the ERP system, ensuring seamless inventory and procurement. Strategic Project Planning: They define project timelines using Gantt charts, actively contribute to risk analyses, and prepare the crucial Technical Construction File. On-Site Expertise & Validation: They validate project layouts before execution and conduct on-site measurements at customer locations to ensure perfect fit and functionality. Continuous Improvement & Standards: They maintain the integrity of the layout symbol library and design rules, and actively guide continuous improvement initiatives for ongoing excellence.
Requirements
- HBO working and thinking level, preferably in Mechanical Engineering or similar
- Minimum 5 years of experience in a similar layout or engineering role
- Knowledge of AutoCAD 201X; knowledge of CAD400
- Strong technical background with attention to detail and precision in layout drawings
- Project-based approach: able to independently manage own planning and deadlines
- Knowledge of safety solutions in relation to system integration and work environments
- Good communication skills
- Willingness to travel (max. 20% of working time)
- Proactive work attitude and team player with an eye for quality
- Ability to manage multiple tasks while maintaining a focus on customer satisfaction
Salary
5000 - 6000
- Salary between € 4.000,00 - € 5.600,00 depending on education and work experience
- Flexible working hours: start your day at a time that suits you, with the flexibility to start between 7:00 and 9:30
- 33 days of leave per year (including 25 vacation days and 8 ADV days) What's next? We will inform you within four working days whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digitally or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to support you throughout the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.
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