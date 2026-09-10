Layout Engineer Wanted: Your High-Tech Career Awaits in the Netherlands! Do you possess a keen eye for detail and a passion for precision layout engineering? Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to join one of the world's leading high-tech machine builders, right here in the vibrant area of Zaandam? As a native English speaker, you'll thrive in this dynamic environment and continue your career journey in the Netherlands! This is your chance to make a significant impact. The skilled engineering team transforms sold concepts into meticulously detailed production realities. They ensure seamless execution by providing: Comprehensive Production Layouts: They translate sold projects into detailed production layouts, complete with precise side views and optimized machine configurations for maximum efficiency. Robust Steel Structure Design: They perform all necessary calculations for steel structures, developing detailed construction drawings and comprehensive parts lists to guarantee structural integrity. Integrated Information Layouts: They create essential information layouts that encompass services and connections, floor pits, wall openings, clear flow diagrams, and accurate floor load specifications. Accurate Parts List Management: They generate, rigorously verify, and efficiently upload all parts lists into the ERP system, ensuring seamless inventory and procurement. Strategic Project Planning: They define project timelines using Gantt charts, actively contribute to risk analyses, and prepare the crucial Technical Construction File. On-Site Expertise & Validation: They validate project layouts before execution and conduct on-site measurements at customer locations to ensure perfect fit and functionality. Continuous Improvement & Standards: They maintain the integrity of the layout symbol library and design rules, and actively guide continuous improvement initiatives for ongoing excellence.