Industrial Electrical Technician Amsterdam

Are you an experienced Electrical Technician looking for a varied role within the industrial sector? For a leading technical organisation in the Amsterdam region, we are looking for an experienced Industrial Electrical Technician.

You will work on a wide range of industrial and technical locations, where you will be responsible for installing, maintaining, modifying and commissioning electrical installations.

This is an excellent opportunity for an independent technician who enjoys hands-on work and wants to continue developing professionally.

As an Industrial Electrical Technician, you will work on a variety of projects within the industrial sector. One day you may be working on a new installation, while the next you could be carrying out maintenance, modifications or troubleshooting.

Your responsibilities will include:

Installing and assembling electrical installations;

Working on machinery, distribution panels, cable trays and lighting systems;

Connecting and commissioning complete electrical installations;

Carrying out maintenance and repair activities;

Participating in maintenance shutdowns and modification projects;

Identifying technical improvements and actively contributing ideas to the project team;

Determining which materials, tools and equipment are required for each job;

Working according to applicable safety, quality and NEN regulations.

You will mainly work in the Amsterdam region and visit a variety of industrial locations where your technical expertise makes a real difference.