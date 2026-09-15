Elevator Service Technician Amsterdam

Combine technical expertise, freedom and responsibility Are you an experienced service technician with a background in elevator technology? Do you enjoy working independently, organizing your own day and being the trusted technical contact for customers? Then this could be your next career opportunity. For a leading technical organization within the elevator and mobility industry, we are looking for an experienced Elevator Service Technician in the Amsterdam region. As an Elevator Service Technician, you will be responsible for keeping a variety of elevator installations in optimal working condition. You will independently carry out preventive maintenance, troubleshoot technical issues and perform minor repairs and modifications. You will work largely independently and have the freedom to organize your own schedule and route efficiently. Thanks to your experience in elevator technology, you can quickly identify technical issues and know how to resolve them professionally. You will also be the face of the organization at the customer. Therefore, in addition to your technical skills, you are comfortable communicating professionally with customers and representing the company.

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