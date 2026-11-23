Monitor and handle IT incidents in the ticketing system.

Communicate with customers by phone and email, and maintain good working relationships with business customers.

Work directly with engineers to troubleshoot technical issues.

Monitor ticket progress and make sure service-level deadlines (SLAs) are met.

Keep track of IT project documentation.

Regularly review and validate order data in line with internal procedures.

As a Service Desk Specialist, you’ll support business customers and technicians with IT incidents and projects. You’ll monitor incoming tickets, keep customers informed and work with engineers and internal teams to resolve issues. You’ll also keep track of project documentation and check that order information is accurate.