Senior FP&A Analyst | English
Posted on November 23, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on November 23, 2026
About this role
Are you a commercially minded FP&A professional who enjoys working side by side with commercial teams and looking for a senior analyst role with real ownership of the numbers? We are looking for a Senior FP&A Analyst on behalf of our client, an international consumer brand with a hub in the Netherlands.
Key Responsibilities
Financial Planning & Forecasting
- Take ownership of the P&L forecasting cycle across quarterly and annual planning rounds, keeping outputs accurate and aligned with commercial objectives
- Prepare and maintain weekly and monthly business outlooks, turning financial data into clear guidance on performance drivers, risks, and opportunities for commercial leadership
- Partner with the international commercial teams to make sure your financial analysis is relevant to their decisions
Month-End Close & Reporting
- Lead the month-end close for a defined scope, reviewing P&L performance and writing variance commentary that explains differences against plan and prior periods in business terms
- Prepare SG&A bridges and KPI tracking for monthly corporate reporting and financial review presentations
- Build and distribute the standard monthly reporting packs and prepare accruals together with the Accounting and Controlling teams
Analysis & Stakeholder Support
- Deliver ad-hoc analysis requested by senior stakeholders, including financial models, scenario analysis, and business cases
- Support the wider FP&A team with financial review decks and materials for monthly and quarterly business reviews with senior leadership
Process & Continuous Improvement
- Improve reporting workflows and reduce manual, repetitive work wherever possible
- Keep processes scalable as the team and the business grow
Qualifications & Skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Economics, or a comparable discipline
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years of hands-on FP&A experience in a complex, international, multi-channel commercial environment
- A background in commercial FP&A rather than statutory accounting, financial control, or audit
- Solid grounding in accounting fundamentals and financial modelling
- Advanced Excel skills, including building and maintaining complex formulas for routine analysis
- Able to work independently and deliver accurate output under time pressure without close direction
- Professional fluency in English, written and spoken
- Background in a consumer-facing company in fashion, apparel, FMCG, or similar categories (highly preferred)
- Working knowledge of SAP, BPC, and BI reporting platforms (highly preferred)
- Demonstrable P&L ownership, with a clear understanding of revenue drivers, demand dynamics, and margin mechanics (highly preferred)
What We Offer
- Yearly gross salary around 74.000€, including 8% holiday allowance
- Annual short-term incentive plan of approximately 10% of base salary
- 25 days of annual leave (pro rata based on start date)
- Pension plan
- Commuting reimbursement of €0.23 per kilometre for distances over 15 km or full public transport reimbursement
- Hybrid working model, with the office located in Hoofddorp
- 40 hours per week
- Fitness contribution of €15 per month
- International team in an office where English is the main working language
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
The post Senior FP&A Analyst | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
Salary
€74,000 Per Year
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