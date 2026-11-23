Are you a commercially minded FP&A professional who enjoys working side by side with commercial teams and looking for a senior analyst role with real ownership of the numbers? We are looking for a Senior FP&A Analyst on behalf of our client, an international consumer brand with a hub in the Netherlands.

Key Responsibilities

Financial Planning & Forecasting

Take ownership of the P&L forecasting cycle across quarterly and annual planning rounds, keeping outputs accurate and aligned with commercial objectives

Prepare and maintain weekly and monthly business outlooks, turning financial data into clear guidance on performance drivers, risks, and opportunities for commercial leadership

Partner with the international commercial teams to make sure your financial analysis is relevant to their decisions

Month-End Close & Reporting

Lead the month-end close for a defined scope, reviewing P&L performance and writing variance commentary that explains differences against plan and prior periods in business terms

Prepare SG&A bridges and KPI tracking for monthly corporate reporting and financial review presentations

Build and distribute the standard monthly reporting packs and prepare accruals together with the Accounting and Controlling teams

Analysis & Stakeholder Support

Deliver ad-hoc analysis requested by senior stakeholders, including financial models, scenario analysis, and business cases

Support the wider FP&A team with financial review decks and materials for monthly and quarterly business reviews with senior leadership

Process & Continuous Improvement

Improve reporting workflows and reduce manual, repetitive work wherever possible

Keep processes scalable as the team and the business grow

Qualifications & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Economics, or a comparable discipline

Minimum of 3 to 5 years of hands-on FP&A experience in a complex, international, multi-channel commercial environment

A background in commercial FP&A rather than statutory accounting, financial control, or audit

Solid grounding in accounting fundamentals and financial modelling

Advanced Excel skills, including building and maintaining complex formulas for routine analysis

Able to work independently and deliver accurate output under time pressure without close direction

Professional fluency in English, written and spoken

Background in a consumer-facing company in fashion, apparel, FMCG, or similar categories (highly preferred)

Working knowledge of SAP, BPC, and BI reporting platforms (highly preferred)

Demonstrable P&L ownership, with a clear understanding of revenue drivers, demand dynamics, and margin mechanics (highly preferred)

What We Offer

Yearly gross salary around 74.000€, including 8% holiday allowance

Annual short-term incentive plan of approximately 10% of base salary

25 days of annual leave (pro rata based on start date)

Pension plan

Commuting reimbursement of €0.23 per kilometre for distances over 15 km or full public transport reimbursement

Hybrid working model, with the office located in Hoofddorp

40 hours per week

Fitness contribution of €15 per month

International team in an office where English is the main working language

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

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