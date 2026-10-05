International Inside Sales Representative | French and Dutch

Commercial Coordination: Handle the full cycle of customer inquiries, from technical questions about filters to following up on replacements at clients.

Market Focus: Provide dedicated support to the French and Dutch markets, ensuring communication is handled in the customer’s preferred language.

Technical Support: Act as the link between field service technicians and the office, investigating issues and processing feedback to improve service.

Administrative Excellence: Manage order processing and general coordination (SAP experience is a plus).

32-40 hours week.

Join a specialized international leader in water filtration solutions. We are looking for a disciplined and autonomous professional to join the Eindhoven team. This is a unique role where you will be the commercial backbone of the office, often working independently while staying connected to international colleagues via Teams.As an International Inside Sales Representative, you manage a dynamic split between the French and Dutch markets. You are the primary point of contact for clients and service technicians, ensuring that life-critical filtration systems are delivered and maintained with speed and precision.