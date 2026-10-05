International Inside Sales Representative | French and Dutch
Posted on October 5, 2026
Eindhoven
Dutch, French
Posted on October 5, 2026
About this role
Join a specialized international leader in water filtration solutions. We are looking for a disciplined and autonomous professional to join the Eindhoven team. This is a unique role where you will be the commercial backbone of the office, often working independently while staying connected to international colleagues via Teams.
As an International Inside Sales Representative, you manage a dynamic split between the French and Dutch markets. You are the primary point of contact for clients and service technicians, ensuring that life-critical filtration systems are delivered and maintained with speed and precision.
As an International Inside Sales Representative, you manage a dynamic split between the French and Dutch markets. You are the primary point of contact for clients and service technicians, ensuring that life-critical filtration systems are delivered and maintained with speed and precision.
- Commercial Coordination: Handle the full cycle of customer inquiries, from technical questions about filters to following up on replacements at clients.
- Market Focus: Provide dedicated support to the French and Dutch markets, ensuring communication is handled in the customer’s preferred language.
- Technical Support: Act as the link between field service technicians and the office, investigating issues and processing feedback to improve service.
- Administrative Excellence: Manage order processing and general coordination (SAP experience is a plus).
- 32-40 hours week.
Requirements
You are a "self-starter" in the truest sense. Because you will work independently in the Eindhoven office you need to be someone who takes ownership and thrives without constant over-the-shoulder supervision.
Salary: between €2,900 – €3800, depending on your experience.
- Trilingual Mastery: Fluency in Dutch (B2/C1), French (C1), and English (C1) is mandatory to support the specific market mix.
- Experience: At least 3 years of experience in Inside Sales or commercial support. Experience in a technical or medical-adjacent industry is a big plus.
- Mindset: Autonomous, disciplined, and responsible. You are enthusiastic about helping customers but maintain a calm, professional demeanor.
- Technical Affinity: You don't need to be an engineer, but you should be curious about how the products work to answer technical questions effectively.
Salary: between €2,900 – €3800, depending on your experience.
Salary
€2900-€3900 per month
The company
Join a global specialist dedicated to water and sustainable hygiene solutions. With long expertise and a presence in different countries, this organization makes a tangible impact on public health.
Application Procedure
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