E-Procurement Specialist

4500 - 5000

You will be under contract with independent recruiters for the period from 15-10-2026 till 15-04-2027. The offered salary is around €5500.- depending on knowledge and experience. Hybrid work: 75% office, 25% home. Freelance is not an option.

What happens next? Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.