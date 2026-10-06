E-Procurement Specialist
About this role
Are you ready to shape the future of global procurement?
As E-Procurement Specialist, you will drive the adoption, governance, and continuous improvement of the digital Source-to-Pay platforms worldwide. Acting as the global subject-matter expert, you will bridge the gap between business needs and IT solutions, turning operational insights into actionable improvements. If you are an independent problem-solver who excels at leading cross-functional initiatives, challenging non-compliant practices, and enhancing user experience, we want you to help us maximize spend visibility and process efficiency on a global scale.
- Create, update, and deliver training for end-users and key users on e-procurement functionalities, guided buying flows, and correct ways of working;
- Provide first-line business troubleshooting and platform guidance for e-procurement users while escalating technical defects to IT;
- Monitor Source-to-Pay transactions against approved policies and workflows, ensuring master data accuracy and transaction quality;
- Prepare regular operational reports on platform usage, user adoption, and process performance, while supporting internal and external audit requests;
- Capture user feedback to translate pain points into clear business requirements, supporting user acceptance testing and release preparations;
- Define and monitor global operational KPIs, support roadmap decisions, and lead assigned cross-functional improvement projects and supplier enablement.
Requirements
For this role as an E-Procurement Specialist, we’re looking for someone who has the following skills and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Supply Chain, Procurement, Finance, Operations, Information Systems, or a related field;
- Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in procurement operations, e-procurement, procurement digitalisation, or Source-to-Pay process improvement in an international environment;
- Advanced practical knowledge of procurement, Source-to-Pay processes, and e-procurement platforms (guided buying, sourcing, contract data, requisitioning, catalogues, and controls);
- Hands-on experience with SAP and e-procurement/guided-buying platforms, combined with advanced Excel and reporting/analytics tools like Power BI;
- Demonstrated ability to independently lead cross-functional initiatives, manage KPIs, drive change, and influence stakeholders across regions without direct authority;
- Strong analytical judgment, facilitation, and problem-solving skills, with a track record of translating data and user feedback into actionable recommendations;
- Available from 15-10-2026 till 15-04-2027 for 40 hours a week.
Salary
You will be under contract with independent recruiters for the period from 15-10-2026 till 15-04-2027. The offered salary is around €5500.- depending on knowledge and experience. Hybrid work: 75% office, 25% home. Freelance is not an option.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will inform you whether you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.