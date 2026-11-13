Office Manager | Dutch B2
Posted on November 13, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch
Posted on November 13, 2026
About this role
Key responsibilities:
- Daily office operations: ensure the workplace is tidy, functional, and well equipped.
- Act as the main point of contact for office suppliers, service providers, and building management.
- Internal and external stakeholder communication.
- Manage office supplies, equipment, and service requests.
- Coordinate meeting rooms, meetings, and company events.
- Organize company events.
- Support administrative tasks, including correspondence, documentation, and invoice processing.
- Assist with onboarding new employees and arranging their workplace essentials.
- Coordinate travel and accommodation when needed.
- Identify opportunities to improve office processes and ways of working.
Requirements
Key requirements: Non-negotiable
Preferred
- HBO level of education and thinking
- Previous experience in office management, administration, or a similar support role.
- Ability and willingness to work on site 4 or 5 days a week. Hybrid set up not possible!
- Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage several priorities.
- A proactive, practical approach and good attention to detail.
- Must live in or close to Amsterdam. (Within a 45 minute commute by car/ public transport)
- Must hold a valid EU drivers license.
- Full working rights in the Netherlands (the company is not a recognized sponsor)
- Professional proficiency in English and Dutch. (English C1 minimum, Dutch B2 minimum)
Preferred
- Confident using Microsoft Office and other tool.
- Previous experience handling invoices in the Netherlands.
- Clear communication skills and a friendly, service-oriented attitude.
- Comfortable working independently and collaborating with different teams.
Salary
€3700-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a growing international company based in Amsterdam, offering a hands-on Office Manager role within a collaborative team.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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