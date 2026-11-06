Admin & Operations Coordinator | Dutch

Our client is a global company within Infrastructure with offices around the world. They are now looking for an Admin & Operations Coordinator, to support their Amsterdam office with day to day operations.

Are you a well-organized, service oriented, and flexible person, looking for a new job opportunity within international environments? This could be something for you !

The role:

The Administration & Operations Coordinator will provide high-quality administrative, financial and logistical support. You will support senior executives, while contributing to the smooth day-to-day operation of the office and supporting the wider office team.

Key responsibilities:

Monitor and coordinate regular office purchases and maintain a complete inventory of office materials, equipment and consumables

Coordinate day-to-day supplier relationships, monitor service delivery and follow up on quality or operational issues.

Manage office-related invoices and coordinate their review, processing and timely reporting with the Accounting and Corporate Operations teams.

Provide logistical support for meetings, including room preparation, catering, documentation and other operational requirements.

Act as a welcoming first point of contact for visitors and manage visitor access to the office.

Answer incoming telephone calls and direct enquiries appropriately.

Main Requirements:

Professional fluency in English and Dutch; Spanish would be a plus

Confident user of Microsoft Office; familiarity with other digital workplace and administrative tools is an advantage.

2-3 years of prior experience in office administration or executive support

Strong organizational and time-management skills, with the ability to manage changing priorities.

High level of accuracy, attention to detail, responsibility and discretion.

Full-time available (36-40h) and willing to work fully onsite

What We Offer:

Salary between EUR 40,000 to 50,000 gross per year (excl. 8% holiday allowance)

30 days of annual leave

Pension scheme, and a great insurance package

Direct contract for 1 year to begin with

Travel allowance

The opportunity to become part of a large and very international company

Interested? We look forward to receiving your application!

We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently residing in the Netherlands and hold a valid work permit.



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