Operations Advisor | Norwegian

Fluency in spoken and written English and Norwegian is essential. Danish, Swedish or Finnish would be highly desirable.Ability to work as part of a team and on an individual basisCustomer Service orientatedGood Communication SkillsGood Interpersonal SkillsFlexibleSelf-motivatedConscientiousAttention to detailOrganisedConflict resolution skillsProblem solving skillsPrevious claims experience (advantageous)Experience of complaint handlingEducated to an acceptable level country specific