Part time Office Manager/ Accounts Assistant
Posted on November 4, 2026
Amsterdam
English
Posted on November 4, 2026
About this role
Our client requires some who lives in Amsterdam/ Amstelveen. Candidates who are living outside of Amsterdam will not be considered. This position is 100% onsite – no opportunity to work hybrid.
START DATE IS ASAP - November or 1st of December 2026
What will you do?
Financial Tasks
Back-up following tasks:
START DATE IS ASAP - November or 1st of December 2026
What will you do?
- Main contact and representative of the office
- Welcome and announce all visitors, colleagues and other guests
- Invoice processing and see through the approval and payment process
- Supplier contact
- Schedule international appointments, maintain and update appointment calendars
- Booking of flights, hotels and taxis for team members
- Technology liaison
- Perform general administrative tasks and process incoming and outgoing post
- Organization of the expenses
- Perform office support tasks, such as copying, documentation processing and assistance
- Update and maintain the team SharePoint site
- Provide support for organized meetings, calls and video calls
- Maintain and update the archive, computer systems and processes
- Conduct online research, compile data and present findings and recommendations
- Annual organization of the collection of specified documents
- Taking care of the office, maintain office and kitchen supplies
- Answering telephone
- Organization of events for the office and international team
Financial Tasks
- Invoice processing and see through the approval and payment process
- Maintain and update the archive, computer systems and processes
- Perform office/finance support tasks, such as copying, documentation processing and assistance
- Gathering financial information from other entities in different regions - Eastern/Western Europe & Asia - when necessary
Back-up following tasks:
- Maintaining and updating the archive system - digital & manual-
- Technology liaison - keep the tech environment connected, online and assist with upgrades
- Checking and connecting the cabling, set up a work place for visitors, testing equipment, speak with the IT support departments in India and the UK
- Preparing the Board meetings: documents collection and upload in the system
- Preparing the Board meetings’ agenda and Board minutes - including reviewing- and follow up, keep track of versions, minutes corrections. They have an outside minute tracker.
Requirements
Who are you?
- C1 or C2 level of English - written and spoken. Dutch language is a plus – not a must
- You must have min. 4 years office management and accounts assistant work experience.
- Knowledge of variety of computer software applications in maintaining calendars, MS Outlook, Word, Excel, SharePoint and other financial systems
- Experience in financial tasks is a plus
- Service oriented, number literate, IT savvy
- You are detail oriented, organized, structured and confident
- Attention to detail
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work in a calm but dynamic environment with ability to manage multiple competing tasks and demands
- Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information and situations
- High level of demonstrated poise, tact and diplomacy
- Ability to interact and communicate with individuals at all levels of the organization
- Stress resistant, able to prioritize and able to handle high workload
- Analytical
- Able to work in a fast paced environment
- Must be living in Amsterdam/ Amstelveen. Candidates living outside of Amsterdam will not be considered
- 100% onsite – no opportunity to work hybrid
- Ready to satrt ASAP -
Salary
€3500-€4500 per month
The company
Our client is an international company based in the heart of Amsterdam, close to Vondelpark. The office in Amsterdam is focused on the company's financial matters. Its a small office with a max. 3 employees.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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