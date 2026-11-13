Warehouse Operator | English

Warehouse Operator | English

Posted on November 13, 2026
Undutchables
Amsterdam
English
Posted on November 13, 2026

About this role

  • Coordinate Logistics, Warehouse, and Technical Services activities to ensure high-quality support.
  • Handle stock (physical work) and order management, including storage and organization of parts
  • Perform physical handling of inbound/outbound shipments and related documentation.
  • Participate in cycle counting and inventory accuracy.
  • Support efficient and customer-focused operations for internal teams and external partners.
  • Report regularly on logistics activities, initiatives, and improvements.
  • Collaborate across departments to support commercial goals.
  • Apply process improvement tools to enhance efficiency and output quality.
  • Perform other duties as assigned by the manager.
  • Ensure compliance with ethical, privacy, and workplace standards.

Requirements

  • 1+ years of experience in logistics, planning, or warehousing, ideally within medical devices, pharma, or capital equipment
  • Excellent organizational, prioritization, and customer service skills
  • Strong communication skills; fluent in English (written and spoken)
  • Experience with transport track & trace systems
  • Skilled in MS Office
  • Experience in U.S.-based manufacturing and cross-functional collaboration (sales, supply chain, finance, etc.) is a plus
  • Flexible and Proactive problem-solver with a service-oriented mindset and business acumen
  • Strong interpersonal skills, with ability to work independently, as well as part of a team.
  • Team player with strong interpersonal skills; able to work independently
  • Comfortable working under pressure and adapting to change
  • Willing to work onsite 100% - full time - every day
  • Living in Amsterdam region
  • Valid working permit for the Netherlands

Salary

€2600-€2791 per month

The company

Our client is an international medical device company based in Amsterdam. The Dutch office has approximately 70 employees and the HQ is based in the USA.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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