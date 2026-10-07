Financial Controller
Posted on October 7, 2026
Nijmegen
English
Posted on October 7, 2026
About this role
Are you an experienced Financial Controller with a solid background in the Dutch market? In this role, you will combine ownership of financial control and reporting with the opportunity to shape how a growing international organisation operates.As a key member of the Finance team and a trusted partner to the CFO, you will safeguard the quality, accuracy and integrity of the financial administration. Working closely with the Assistant Controller, Business Controller and wider Finance team, you will combine technical accounting expertise with a practical approach to continuous improvement.
Your responsibilities will include:
Your responsibilities will include:
- Supporting the CFO on accounting, financial control and governance matters, proactively identifying and escalating material financial risks.
- Coordinating month-end and year-end closing, including reconciliations and supporting documentation.
- Preparing accurate financial reports, analyses and management information.
- Strengthening accounting procedures, financial control processes and internal controls.
- Investigating variances and translating financial data into clear insights that support business decisions.
- Contributing to budgeting, forecasting and financial planning.
- Overseeing cost control, accounts payable and other key finance workflows.
- Preparing audit files and supporting internal and external audits.
- Identifying opportunities to simplify, standardise and automate processes, including improvements to the ERP and reporting environment.
- Ensuring compliance with accounting policies and helping colleagues across the business understand the financial implications of their decisions.
- You will have room to take ownership, challenge existing ways of working and turn improvement ideas into practical results.
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Requirements
You are a hands-on Financial Controller who brings structure, accuracy and sound judgement. You enjoy working with colleagues across the business and feel comfortable in an international organisation where growth brings changing priorities.
You bring:
You bring:
- At least four years of relevant experience, including proven experience as a Financial Controller.
- Previous experience working as a Financial Controller in the Dutch market. This is a requirement for the role.
- A bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Economics or a related discipline, or equivalent professional experience.
- Strong knowledge of financial reporting, accounting principles, reconciliations and internal controls.
- Fluency in English; Dutch language skills are a strong advantage.
- An analytical and methodical approach, with the ability to maintain accuracy under deadlines.
- The ability to translate financial information into practical insights and communicate clearly with different stakeholders.
- A proactive attitude: you take responsibility, ask relevant questions and follow through on improvements.
- Discretion and professionalism when handling confidential information.
Salary
€6500-€8000 per month
The company
Our client is an international IT organisation that helps businesses build reliable and sustainable IT infrastructures. Based in Nijmegen and part of an international group, the company serves customers worldwide and brings together colleagues from a wide range of cultures and backgrounds.As the organisation continues to grow, Finance plays a central role in maintaining control and supporting sound business decisions. This creates an opportunity for an experienced Financial Controller to strengthen financial reporting, improve processes and help build a scalable Finance function.
Application Procedure
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