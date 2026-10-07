Supporting the CFO on accounting, financial control and governance matters, proactively identifying and escalating material financial risks.

Coordinating month-end and year-end closing, including reconciliations and supporting documentation.

Preparing accurate financial reports, analyses and management information.

Strengthening accounting procedures, financial control processes and internal controls.

Investigating variances and translating financial data into clear insights that support business decisions.

Contributing to budgeting, forecasting and financial planning.

Overseeing cost control, accounts payable and other key finance workflows.

Preparing audit files and supporting internal and external audits.

Identifying opportunities to simplify, standardise and automate processes, including improvements to the ERP and reporting environment.

Ensuring compliance with accounting policies and helping colleagues across the business understand the financial implications of their decisions.

You will have room to take ownership, challenge existing ways of working and turn improvement ideas into practical results.

Are you an experienced Financial Controller with a solid background in the Dutch market? In this role, you will combine ownership of financial control and reporting with the opportunity to shape how a growing international organisation operates.As a key member of the Finance team and a trusted partner to the CFO, you will safeguard the quality, accuracy and integrity of the financial administration. Working closely with the Assistant Controller, Business Controller and wider Finance team, you will combine technical accounting expertise with a practical approach to continuous improvement.