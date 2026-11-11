Order Management Representative | German

Order Management Representative | German

Posted on November 11, 2026
Undutchables
Hoofddorp
German
Posted on November 11, 2026

About this role

The working hours is 08.30 - 17.00 or 09.00 - 17.30 (30mins break)You are going to be responsible for Order Management for the German market.Your day to day tasks such as :
  • Process all quotation request
  • Process and expedite customer orders
  • Communicate with customers for the troubleshoots issues (product, shipping and pricing)
  • Raise stock returns and collections and ensure they are credited within agreed time
  • Maintains and documents complete, timely and accurate billing information.
Short summary Order Management and Customer Care

Requirements

In order to be success for this position, you need to :
  • Speak full proficiency German
  • At least 2 years working experiences in a similar position.
  • Strong communication skills
  • Customer oriented
  • Knowledge of SAP or similar system
  • Proficient knowledge of Ms.Office, especially Excel and Power Point.

Salary

€3000-€3600 per month

The company

Our client's core business is developing a medical device.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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