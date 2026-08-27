Food Technology Application Scientist | ENG | R&D

Food Technology Application Scientist | ENG | R&D

Posted on August 27, 2026
Wageningen
Posted on August 27, 2026

About this role

Do you enjoy solving the practical, hands-on problems behind a better-for-you snack, from ingredient functionality through to shelf life? We are recruiting on behalf of our client, an international food company that has opened a new Research & Development hub in Wageningen to grow its work on plant-based ingredients and functional food products. Plant protein applications sit at the centre of the team's current research agenda, alongside a wider programme exploring new technologies and product concepts for healthier, more functional foods.

Your role in a nutshell:

As Food Technology Application Scientist, you will develop and optimise plant-based, minimally processed, and nutritionally balanced snacks, working with natural ingredients, functional formulations, and sustainable processing methods while keeping taste, texture, and shelf stability at a high standard. The role calls for a solid understanding of ingredient functionality, food structure, and processing techniques, applied to products that meet clean-label and health-conscious consumer expectations. You will work closely with marketing and production colleagues to bring scalable, high-quality products to market.

Key Responsibilities

Clean-Label Snack & Meal Innovation & Product Development

  • Develop and optimise plant-based, high-protein, and functional snacks, including bars, bites, and convenient meal formats
  • Formulate products using natural ingredients, whole foods, and clean-label alternatives such as plant proteins, ancient grains, nuts, seeds, and fruit-based sweeteners
  • Design better-for-you formulations addressing sugar reduction, healthy fats, fibre enrichment, and nutrient density
  • Safeguard sensory appeal, texture, and shelf stability while meeting clean-label requirements

Ingredient Functionality

  • Work with natural binders, emulsifiers, stabilisers, and alternative sweeteners to build label-friendly formulations
  • Optimise protein structuring, starch interactions, and lipid stability to improve product performance

Processing & Technology Optimisation

  • Apply minimal processing techniques such as air drying, baking, cold pressing, and extrusion to preserve nutritional integrity
  • Explore new texturisation methods to improve crunch, crispiness, and chewiness in snacks
  • Improve water activity control and oxidative stability to extend shelf life naturally

Regulatory Compliance & Labelling

  • Ensure compliance with clean-label claims, nutrition labelling, and relevant health regulations
  • Develop transparent, simple ingredient lists that appeal to clean-label consumers

Qualifications & Skills

  • Master's or PhD in Food Science, Food Technology, Nutrition, or a related field
  • At least 3 years of experience in food R&D, ideally within plant-based foods; experience in snack formulation and/or clean-label product development is an advantage
  • Strong knowledge of ingredient functionality, clean-label formulation, and food processing
  • Experience with texturisation techniques and improving mouthfeel
  • Able to work cross-functionally with teams such as marketing and operations

Preferred

  • Experience designing and developing plant-based food products, particularly tackling texture and mouthfeel challenges
  • Experience with clean-label product development

Nice to have

  • Experience with functional snacks and meals, such as protein bars, superfood blends, or prebiotic-rich snacks
  • Scientific publications or patents

What's On Offer

  • Salary range of 65.000 to 95.000 EUR annually, including the 8% holiday allowance, depending on the level of education (Master/PhD degree) and the years of experience
  • 25 vacation days per year, on a full-time basis
  • Hybrid working: 4 days on-site, 1 day from home
  • 1-year contract directly with our client
  • The chance to help shape clean-label and plant-based product development within a growing R&D team
  • A multidisciplinary, international working environment

Interested? Apply directly!

The post Food Technology Application Scientist | ENG | R&D appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€65,000 - €95,000 Per Year
Want more jobs like this?Get Other jobs in Wageningen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Food Technologist – Taste and Flavor | ENG | R&D
Food Technology Scientist – Novel Processing Technologies | R&D
Container Cleaner
Strategic Planning Director Europe
Regulatory Data Coordinator
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position