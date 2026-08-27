Food Technology Application Scientist | ENG | R&D

Do you enjoy solving the practical, hands-on problems behind a better-for-you snack, from ingredient functionality through to shelf life? We are recruiting on behalf of our client, an international food company that has opened a new Research & Development hub in Wageningen to grow its work on plant-based ingredients and functional food products. Plant protein applications sit at the centre of the team's current research agenda, alongside a wider programme exploring new technologies and product concepts for healthier, more functional foods.

Your role in a nutshell:

As Food Technology Application Scientist, you will develop and optimise plant-based, minimally processed, and nutritionally balanced snacks, working with natural ingredients, functional formulations, and sustainable processing methods while keeping taste, texture, and shelf stability at a high standard. The role calls for a solid understanding of ingredient functionality, food structure, and processing techniques, applied to products that meet clean-label and health-conscious consumer expectations. You will work closely with marketing and production colleagues to bring scalable, high-quality products to market.

Key Responsibilities

Clean-Label Snack & Meal Innovation & Product Development

Develop and optimise plant-based, high-protein, and functional snacks, including bars, bites, and convenient meal formats

Formulate products using natural ingredients, whole foods, and clean-label alternatives such as plant proteins, ancient grains, nuts, seeds, and fruit-based sweeteners

Design better-for-you formulations addressing sugar reduction, healthy fats, fibre enrichment, and nutrient density

Safeguard sensory appeal, texture, and shelf stability while meeting clean-label requirements

Ingredient Functionality

Work with natural binders, emulsifiers, stabilisers, and alternative sweeteners to build label-friendly formulations

Optimise protein structuring, starch interactions, and lipid stability to improve product performance

Processing & Technology Optimisation

Apply minimal processing techniques such as air drying, baking, cold pressing, and extrusion to preserve nutritional integrity

Explore new texturisation methods to improve crunch, crispiness, and chewiness in snacks

Improve water activity control and oxidative stability to extend shelf life naturally

Regulatory Compliance & Labelling

Ensure compliance with clean-label claims, nutrition labelling, and relevant health regulations

Develop transparent, simple ingredient lists that appeal to clean-label consumers

Qualifications & Skills

Master's or PhD in Food Science, Food Technology, Nutrition, or a related field

At least 3 years of experience in food R&D, ideally within plant-based foods; experience in snack formulation and/or clean-label product development is an advantage

Strong knowledge of ingredient functionality, clean-label formulation, and food processing

Experience with texturisation techniques and improving mouthfeel

Able to work cross-functionally with teams such as marketing and operations

Preferred

Experience designing and developing plant-based food products, particularly tackling texture and mouthfeel challenges

Experience with clean-label product development

Nice to have

Experience with functional snacks and meals, such as protein bars, superfood blends, or prebiotic-rich snacks

Scientific publications or patents

What's On Offer

Salary range of 65.000 to 95.000 EUR annually, including the 8% holiday allowance, depending on the level of education (Master/PhD degree) and the years of experience

25 vacation days per year, on a full-time basis

Hybrid working: 4 days on-site, 1 day from home

1-year contract directly with our client

The chance to help shape clean-label and plant-based product development within a growing R&D team

A multidisciplinary, international working environment

Interested? Apply directly!

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