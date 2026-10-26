Senior Workforce Architecture & Effectiveness Advisor - English
Posted on October 26, 2026
The Hague
40
Posted on October 26, 2026
About this role
Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking an Senior Workforce Architecture & Effectiveness Advisor to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague.
Job Profile for Senior Workforce Architecture & Effectiveness Advisor
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Support organisation design reviews, including organisational structures, roles, accountabilities, reporting lines and spans of control
- Conduct job analysis and Korn Ferry job evaluations in line with the company’s methodology
- Develop and maintain job architecture, including job families, job ladders, job descriptions and career pathways
- Advise stakeholders on job descriptions, job titles, grade structures and job architecture standards
- Support the development and maintenance of skills and competency frameworks
- Support strategic workforce planning by analysing workforce capacity, staffing levels, workload, productivity and future workforce requirements
- Analyse workforce and business data to identify trends, risks and opportunities for improvement
- Develop workforce scenarios and evidence-based recommendations to support organisational and workforce decisions
- Support workforce dashboards, analytical models and management reporting
- Advise management and HR stakeholders on organisation design, job evaluation, workforce planning and organisational effectiveness
Candidate Profile for Senior Workforce Architecture & Effectiveness Advisor
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Organisational Psychology, Business Administration, Organisation Development, Data Analytics or a related discipline
- Minimum of 12 years of relevant professional experience
- Strong hands-on experience with Korn Ferry job evaluation
- Strong experience in job architecture, job analysis and job evaluation
- Experience developing or maintaining job families, job ladders, career pathways and/or competency frameworks
- Strong understanding of organisation design and organisational effectiveness
- Experience with strategic workforce planning, including workforce capacity, staffing levels, workload and productivity analysis
- Comfortable working with workforce data, dashboards and management reporting
- Proven ability to translate complex workforce analysis into clear recommendations for senior stakeholders
What Our Client Offers
- 24 holidays per annum
- Every 10th day is off
- 13th-month salary
- Subsidised canteen
- Full travel costs reimbursement
- Pension plan
- Health insurance allowance of €70 per month
- Bike lease scheme
- Gym membership
- Global wellbeing support
- Training opportunities
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