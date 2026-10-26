Senior Workforce Architecture & Effectiveness Advisor - English

Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking an Senior Workforce Architecture & Effectiveness Advisor to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague.

Job Profile for Senior Workforce Architecture & Effectiveness Advisor

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Support organisation design reviews, including organisational structures, roles, accountabilities, reporting lines and spans of control

Conduct job analysis and Korn Ferry job evaluations in line with the company’s methodology

Develop and maintain job architecture, including job families, job ladders, job descriptions and career pathways

Advise stakeholders on job descriptions, job titles, grade structures and job architecture standards

Support the development and maintenance of skills and competency frameworks

Support strategic workforce planning by analysing workforce capacity, staffing levels, workload, productivity and future workforce requirements

Analyse workforce and business data to identify trends, risks and opportunities for improvement

Develop workforce scenarios and evidence-based recommendations to support organisational and workforce decisions

Support workforce dashboards, analytical models and management reporting

Advise management and HR stakeholders on organisation design, job evaluation, workforce planning and organisational effectiveness

Candidate Profile for Senior Workforce Architecture & Effectiveness Advisor

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Organisational Psychology, Business Administration, Organisation Development, Data Analytics or a related discipline

Minimum of 12 years of relevant professional experience

Strong hands-on experience with Korn Ferry job evaluation

Strong experience in job architecture, job analysis and job evaluation

Experience developing or maintaining job families, job ladders, career pathways and/or competency frameworks

Strong understanding of organisation design and organisational effectiveness

Experience with strategic workforce planning, including workforce capacity, staffing levels, workload and productivity analysis

Comfortable working with workforce data, dashboards and management reporting

Proven ability to translate complex workforce analysis into clear recommendations for senior stakeholders

What Our Client Offers