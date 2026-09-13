Regional Lead DACH - German & English
Posted on September 13, 2026
Amsterdam
English, German
40
Posted on September 13, 2026
About this role
Our client is an innovative environmental technology company using smart sensor technology and data to improve groundwater monitoring and management. With a strong focus on sustainability and real-world impact, the company is growing internationally and helping organisations make better decisions about water quality and contamination.
Currently expanding, they are looking for an experienced Regional Lead DACH to join their team remotely.
Job Profile for Regional Lead DACH
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Take ownership of the existing German sales pipeline and accelerate growth across contaminated site remediation and drinking water utilities
- Develop environmental consultants as a key sales channel by educating and enabling them to position the company’s technology with their clients
- Build and manage relationships with key industrial accounts, drinking water utilities, regulators, and technical decision-makers
- Convert successful pilot projects into long-term, recurring commercial contracts
- Manage and develop sales partners across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, aligning targets, account ownership, and channel performance
- Increase market visibility through industry events, webinars, and other market development activities
- Provide technical sales support and develop commercially and technically sound proposals for complex opportunities
- Position the company’s technology for inclusion in relevant tenders, specifications, and frameworks
- Coordinate local implementation partners for drilling, installation, maintenance, and sampling activities
- Collaborate closely with the Belgian HQ team, including intensive onboarding and regular travel
Candidate Profile for Regional Lead DACH
- Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken
- University degree in Environmental Engineering, Hydrogeology, Geology, Civil Engineering, or a related technical field
- Good knowledge of German environmental regulation and public-sector procurement; wider DACH knowledge is a plus
- 8+ years of experience in the German environmental sector, ideally in hydrogeology, contaminated land remediation, or drinking water utilities
- Experience with distributors, subcontractors, or other indirect sales channels is a plus
- Strong network and proven experience with environmental consulting firms in Germany; Austria and Switzerland are a plus
- Proven ability to turn pilots and early-stage opportunities into long-term commercial contracts, ideally including complex B2G sales
- Strong technical-commercial communication skills and credibility with consultants, regulators, utilities, partners, and decision-makers
- Strong strategic account management, relationship-building, and commercial follow-up skills
- Highly autonomous, structured, and proactive, with the ability to build the DACH market while collaborating closely with Belgian HQ
What Our Client Offers
- A competitive fixed salary complemented by an attractive, performance-driven bonus/commission structure
- A key role in a growing and mission-driven organisation
- Impact: your work helps bring sustainable solutions to the market
- Plenty of autonomy and space to develop your commercial approach
- Flexible working arrangements via EoR (Employer of Record)
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