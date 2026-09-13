Regional Lead DACH - German & English

Our client is an innovative environmental technology company using smart sensor technology and data to improve groundwater monitoring and management. With a strong focus on sustainability and real-world impact, the company is growing internationally and helping organisations make better decisions about water quality and contamination.

Currently expanding, they are looking for an experienced Regional Lead DACH to join their team remotely.

Job Profile for Regional Lead DACH

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Take ownership of the existing German sales pipeline and accelerate growth across contaminated site remediation and drinking water utilities

Develop environmental consultants as a key sales channel by educating and enabling them to position the company’s technology with their clients

Build and manage relationships with key industrial accounts, drinking water utilities, regulators, and technical decision-makers

Convert successful pilot projects into long-term, recurring commercial contracts

Manage and develop sales partners across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, aligning targets, account ownership, and channel performance

Increase market visibility through industry events, webinars, and other market development activities

Provide technical sales support and develop commercially and technically sound proposals for complex opportunities

Position the company’s technology for inclusion in relevant tenders, specifications, and frameworks

Coordinate local implementation partners for drilling, installation, maintenance, and sampling activities

Collaborate closely with the Belgian HQ team, including intensive onboarding and regular travel

Candidate Profile for Regional Lead DACH

Must be fluent in German and English, both written and spoken

University degree in Environmental Engineering, Hydrogeology, Geology, Civil Engineering, or a related technical field

Good knowledge of German environmental regulation and public-sector procurement; wider DACH knowledge is a plus

8+ years of experience in the German environmental sector, ideally in hydrogeology, contaminated land remediation, or drinking water utilities

Experience with distributors, subcontractors, or other indirect sales channels is a plus

Strong network and proven experience with environmental consulting firms in Germany; Austria and Switzerland are a plus

Proven ability to turn pilots and early-stage opportunities into long-term commercial contracts, ideally including complex B2G sales

Strong technical-commercial communication skills and credibility with consultants, regulators, utilities, partners, and decision-makers

Strong strategic account management, relationship-building, and commercial follow-up skills

Highly autonomous, structured, and proactive, with the ability to build the DACH market while collaborating closely with Belgian HQ

What Our Client Offers