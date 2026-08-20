Team Leader, EU Order Desk - German, French & English

Our client is a sports technology and wellness company specialising in heart-rate monitoring, sports watches, fitness wearables, training analytics, recovery, and sleep insights.

They are currently looking for a Team Leader, EU Order Desk to join their team remotely.

In this role, you will lead the daily retail operations of the EU Order Desk team while remaining hands-on with order management activities and supporting the team in delivering efficient and high-quality customer service.

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Job Profile for Team Leader, EU Order Desk

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Lead and support the EU Order Desk team in daily operations, ensuring balanced workloads and clear prioritisation

Act as the first point of contact for operational topics and escalations

Coach and guide team members to support performance and professional development

Monitor team KPIs and service levels, ensuring alignment with global sales principles

Collaborate closely with stakeholders across functions and regions, including Order Management and Operations

Handle and monitor EU retail and B2B orders in the ERP system in line with global sales principles

Manage returns, claims, and customer-related order enquiries

Create customer invoices and support accurate order and delivery management

Create and release deliveries and follow up on shipments

Monitor pre-payments and support smooth invoicing, data administration, and coordination

Maintain customer master data, pricing conditions, and product data in ERP systems

Support price list updates and ensure pricing accuracy

Maintain and review product catalogues across webshops and sales channels

Provide stock updates and support webshop order handling and product administration

Participate in reporting activities and support data collection, including SAP-based reporting

Identify inefficiencies and drive improvements in order desk processes and tools

Contribute to service quality, operational excellence, and continuous improvement of ways of working

Work closely with customers and internal stakeholders across Europe to ensure smooth communication and effective issue resolution

Candidate Profile for Team Leader, EU Order Desk

Must be fluent in German, French and English, both written and spoken

Bachelor’s degree in business, sales, or a relevant field

Experience with ERP systems, preferably SAP

Strong experience in sales operations, order management, or logistics processes

Proven ability to lead, guide or coordinate a team

Hands-on mindset and willingness to actively support daily operations

Strong administrative skills, attention to detail, and a structured way of working

Good collaboration skills and ability to work in an international environment

What Our Client Offers