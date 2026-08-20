Team Leader, EU Order Desk - German, French & English
About this role
Our client is a sports technology and wellness company specialising in heart-rate monitoring, sports watches, fitness wearables, training analytics, recovery, and sleep insights.
They are currently looking for a Team Leader, EU Order Desk to join their team remotely.
In this role, you will lead the daily retail operations of the EU Order Desk team while remaining hands-on with order management activities and supporting the team in delivering efficient and high-quality customer service.
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Job Profile for Team Leader, EU Order Desk
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
- Lead and support the EU Order Desk team in daily operations, ensuring balanced workloads and clear prioritisation
- Act as the first point of contact for operational topics and escalations
- Coach and guide team members to support performance and professional development
- Monitor team KPIs and service levels, ensuring alignment with global sales principles
- Collaborate closely with stakeholders across functions and regions, including Order Management and Operations
- Handle and monitor EU retail and B2B orders in the ERP system in line with global sales principles
- Manage returns, claims, and customer-related order enquiries
- Create customer invoices and support accurate order and delivery management
- Create and release deliveries and follow up on shipments
- Monitor pre-payments and support smooth invoicing, data administration, and coordination
- Maintain customer master data, pricing conditions, and product data in ERP systems
- Support price list updates and ensure pricing accuracy
- Maintain and review product catalogues across webshops and sales channels
- Provide stock updates and support webshop order handling and product administration
- Participate in reporting activities and support data collection, including SAP-based reporting
- Identify inefficiencies and drive improvements in order desk processes and tools
- Contribute to service quality, operational excellence, and continuous improvement of ways of working
- Work closely with customers and internal stakeholders across Europe to ensure smooth communication and effective issue resolution
Candidate Profile for Team Leader, EU Order Desk
- Must be fluent in German, French and English, both written and spoken
- Bachelor’s degree in business, sales, or a relevant field
- Experience with ERP systems, preferably SAP
- Strong experience in sales operations, order management, or logistics processes
- Proven ability to lead, guide or coordinate a team
- Hands-on mindset and willingness to actively support daily operations
- Strong administrative skills, attention to detail, and a structured way of working
- Good collaboration skills and ability to work in an international environment
What Our Client Offers
- Vacation days per year – 25 days
- Lunch allowance per month
- Internet allowance
- General allowance per month
- Work from home allowance
- Travel allowance