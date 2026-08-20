Team Leader, EU Order Desk - German, French & English

Team Leader, EU Order Desk - German, French & English

Posted on August 20, 2026
Amsterdam
French, English
40
Posted on August 20, 2026

About this role

Our client is a sports technology and wellness company specialising in heart-rate monitoring, sports watches, fitness wearables, training analytics, recovery, and sleep insights.

They are currently looking for a Team Leader, EU Order Desk to join their team remotely.

In this role, you will lead the daily retail operations of the EU Order Desk team while remaining hands-on with order management activities and supporting the team in delivering efficient and high-quality customer service.

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Job Profile for Team Leader, EU Order Desk
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

  • Lead and support the EU Order Desk team in daily operations, ensuring balanced workloads and clear prioritisation
  • Act as the first point of contact for operational topics and escalations
  • Coach and guide team members to support performance and professional development
  • Monitor team KPIs and service levels, ensuring alignment with global sales principles
  • Collaborate closely with stakeholders across functions and regions, including Order Management and Operations
  • Handle and monitor EU retail and B2B orders in the ERP system in line with global sales principles
  • Manage returns, claims, and customer-related order enquiries
  • Create customer invoices and support accurate order and delivery management
  • Create and release deliveries and follow up on shipments
  • Monitor pre-payments and support smooth invoicing, data administration, and coordination
  • Maintain customer master data, pricing conditions, and product data in ERP systems
  • Support price list updates and ensure pricing accuracy
  • Maintain and review product catalogues across webshops and sales channels
  • Provide stock updates and support webshop order handling and product administration
  • Participate in reporting activities and support data collection, including SAP-based reporting
  • Identify inefficiencies and drive improvements in order desk processes and tools
  • Contribute to service quality, operational excellence, and continuous improvement of ways of working
  • Work closely with customers and internal stakeholders across Europe to ensure smooth communication and effective issue resolution

Candidate Profile for Team Leader, EU Order Desk

  • Must be fluent in German, French and English, both written and spoken
  • Bachelor’s degree in business, sales, or a relevant field 
  • Experience with ERP systems, preferably SAP 
  • Strong experience in sales operations, order management, or logistics processes 
  • Proven ability to lead, guide or coordinate a team 
  • Hands-on mindset and willingness to actively support daily operations 
  • Strong administrative skills, attention to detail, and a structured way of working 
  • Good collaboration skills and ability to work in an international environment 

What Our Client Offers

  • Vacation days per year – 25 days 
  • Lunch allowance per month
  • Internet allowance
  • General allowance per month
  • Work from home allowance
  • Travel allowance
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