Carrier Relations Manager - English
Posted on April 25, 2026
Tilburg
40
Posted on April 25, 2026
About this role
Our client is a fast-growing, technology-driven company operating in the AI communication space, helping businesses streamline customer interactions through intelligent, real-time messaging solutions.
Currently expanding, they are looking for a driven Carrier Relations Manager to take full ownership of their carrier routing partnerships by building and expanding a global network of voice and SMS routes from the ground up.
Job Profile for Carrier Relations Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Develop and execute carrier strategy, driving capacity expansion across the US, Canada, and UK, with additional focus on Poland, Australia, and broader European markets
- Establish and maintain strong partnerships with voice and SMS carriers, aggregators, and routing providers
- Negotiate commercial agreements, including pricing structures, minimum commitments, service level agreements, and payment terms
- Monitor and optimise routing performance, improving delivery rates, quality, and cost efficiency
- Conduct regular pricing and performance reviews with existing partners
- Collaborate with engineering teams to support technical onboarding, testing, and launch of new routes
- Provide regular reporting on pipeline development, signed routes, margin performance, and market insights to leadership
Candidate Profile for Carrier Relations Manager
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Telecom and routing knowledge is a plus but not a requirement - full onboarding support will be provided
- Experience working with performance marketing and lead generation clients, supporting commercial growth activities
- Highly proficient in using AI tools on a daily basis to accelerate research, outreach, contract analysis, and reporting activities
- Results-driven commercial professional with a strong hunter mentality, focused on acquiring and closing deals with carriers and aggregators, with proven success in achieving strong sales outcomes
- Possesses solid commercial judgement with confidence in pricing strategy, margin optimisation, and contract negotiation
- Works independently with self-management skills, effectively prioritising tasks and delivering outcomes without close supervision
- Presents a trustworthy, sharp, and confident profile when engaging with external partners and stakeholders
- Adapts quickly to fast-changing environments and contributes effectively within small, agile, and dynamic teams
What Our Client Offers
- Competitive compensation aligned with the experience
- Opportunity to work in a fast-growing AI company with a global footprint and a high-impact product used by businesses worldwide
- Remote setup with a globally distributed team, operating across multiple continents
- Flexible working hours focused on outcomes
- Exposure to a fast-scaling AI product used by thousands of businesses globally
- Opportunity to work closely with founders and senior leadership
- Real ownership and impact in a high-growth environment
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