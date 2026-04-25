Carrier Relations Manager - English

Our client is a fast-growing, technology-driven company operating in the AI communication space, helping businesses streamline customer interactions through intelligent, real-time messaging solutions.

Currently expanding, they are looking for a driven Carrier Relations Manager to take full ownership of their carrier routing partnerships by building and expanding a global network of voice and SMS routes from the ground up.

Job Profile for Carrier Relations Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Develop and execute carrier strategy, driving capacity expansion across the US, Canada, and UK, with additional focus on Poland, Australia, and broader European markets

Establish and maintain strong partnerships with voice and SMS carriers, aggregators, and routing providers

Negotiate commercial agreements, including pricing structures, minimum commitments, service level agreements, and payment terms

Monitor and optimise routing performance, improving delivery rates, quality, and cost efficiency

Conduct regular pricing and performance reviews with existing partners

Collaborate with engineering teams to support technical onboarding, testing, and launch of new routes

Provide regular reporting on pipeline development, signed routes, margin performance, and market insights to leadership

Candidate Profile for Carrier Relations Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Telecom and routing knowledge is a plus but not a requirement - full onboarding support will be provided

Experience working with performance marketing and lead generation clients, supporting commercial growth activities

Highly proficient in using AI tools on a daily basis to accelerate research, outreach, contract analysis, and reporting activities

Results-driven commercial professional with a strong hunter mentality, focused on acquiring and closing deals with carriers and aggregators, with proven success in achieving strong sales outcomes

Possesses solid commercial judgement with confidence in pricing strategy, margin optimisation, and contract negotiation

Works independently with self-management skills, effectively prioritising tasks and delivering outcomes without close supervision

Presents a trustworthy, sharp, and confident profile when engaging with external partners and stakeholders

Adapts quickly to fast-changing environments and contributes effectively within small, agile, and dynamic teams

What Our Client Offers