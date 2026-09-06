Vacancy I Global Sales Support Officer fluent in English I Helmond

What exactly are you going to do

Seeking a project support opportunity with a commercial edge? We have an attractive sales support position available at a global acting company specialized in fashion retail. For this position fluency in English is a must as well as proven experience in a similar role. Fluency in French is a big plus.

As a sales support officer you will be working closely with the international account managers. You will be supporting them with project, sales and back office queries and you will serve as the main point of contact for the global accounts and sister companies.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Your main duties will include: