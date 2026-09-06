Vacancy I Global Sales Support Officer fluent in English I Helmond
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Seeking a project support opportunity with a commercial edge? We have an attractive sales support position available at a global acting company specialized in fashion retail. For this position fluency in English is a must as well as proven experience in a similar role. Fluency in French is a big plus.
As a sales support officer you will be working closely with the international account managers. You will be supporting them with project, sales and back office queries and you will serve as the main point of contact for the global accounts and sister companies.
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Your main duties will include:
- Building and maintaining close and effective working relationships with customers, account managers and agents
- Coordinating requests to sister companies to provide detailed cost breakdowns for new tenders. These requests involve offers, price calculations, cost breakdowns etc.
- Ensuring that information is distributed and effectively communicated to the sales team and other departments within the organisation.
- Facilitating the flow of information to and from sister companies and customers to ensure the satisfactory management of major EU accounts
- Open to visiting customers and sister companies worldwide approx once or twice a year
What do we offer you
- A full time and long term position at a global acting, innovative company.
- 15 ADV days
- Travel reimbursement
- 24 holidays
- Salary indication: €2600 flexible depending on experience and skills
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Business level of English and Dutch is a must
- Business level of French is a plus
- At least 1-3 years of experience in sales support or back office environment
- Experience of working within, or supplying, the clothing retail industry is a plus
- Knowledge of visual merchandising techniques is a plus
About the company
A global retail company focused on the fashion industry. This company has an open and informal work culture and is located in an industrial area in Helmond, however accessible by public transport. This company is always looking for innovative solutions exceeding the expectations and needs of their customers. Their aim is to be the supplier of choice for retailers, brand owners and consumers.