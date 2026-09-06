Vacancy | Inside Sales | Dutch, French & German | Flevoland Province

Vacancy | Inside Sales | Dutch, French & German | Flevoland Province

Posted on September 6, 2026
Lelystad
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you want to work in an internationally operating family business in the Flevoland Province? We have the perfect opportunity : we are looking for an inside sales colleague who speaks (near-) native French and Dutch and who has a basic understanding of the German language.
This fun family company is looking to expand the team in order to keep up with their booming business, in countries as France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland.
You will be responsible for :

  • Accepting and processing orders (web shop, phone and mail);
  • Following-up on deliveries (status of the supply);
  • Closely collaborating with the sales managers on location;
  • Replying to all requests and complaints from the customers and handling them on a high customer service level;
  • Helping in the organization of fairs (1-2/ year);
  • Administrative tasks;
  • Helping your colleagues out in busy times.

What do we offer you

We offer you direct employment at the client’s company, for a salary ranging between €2600 - €2800 (based on 40 hours).

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Job Requirements

The requirements for this role are:

  • Excellent Dutch speaking and writing skills;
  • Business proficiency in French and basic understanding of German;
  • Previous experience in Customer Service;
  • Highly skilled communication skills;
  • Willingness to learn the extensive product range;
  • You are available between 24 and 40 hours;
  • You are flexible and have a strong personality able to act in a flat hierarchy.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Dutch, German and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is a family owned business that has been stable and growing for the past 80 years. They are working in a team of 26 committed employees and are now looking for a motivated new colleague.

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