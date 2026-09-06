Vacancy | Inside Sales | Dutch, French & German | Flevoland Province

Do you want to work in an internationally operating family business in the Flevoland Province? We have the perfect opportunity : we are looking for an inside sales colleague who speaks (near-) native French and Dutch and who has a basic understanding of the German language. This fun family company is looking to expand the team in order to keep up with their booming business, in countries as France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland. You will be responsible for :

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Job Requirements

The requirements for this role are:

Excellent Dutch speaking and writing skills;

Business proficiency in French and basic understanding of German;

Previous experience in Customer Service;

Highly skilled communication skills;

Willingness to learn the extensive product range;

You are available between 24 and 40 hours;

You are flexible and have a strong personality able to act in a flat hierarchy.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of Dutch, German and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.