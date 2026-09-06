Vacancy | Sales Support | Dutch, English | Amsterdam area

Vacancy | Sales Support | Dutch, English | Amsterdam area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For one of our international clients we are looking for a Sales Support colleague to join the international team in the Amsterdam area! Our client is a major, international player when it comes to training and consulting in a changing business environment. As a Sales Support colleague, you make sure that internal and external clients are assisted in the most professional and experienced way. In this diverse role you are the first point of contact for our external clients (phone, mail, visitors…). Furthermore, you are in charge of the logistical coordination : arranging venues, office supplies, catering, materials and travel. Internally, you support all international teams when needed. Your expertise will be requested in order to organize and coordinate training programs.

What do we offer you

We offer you :

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  • An attractive salary of up to €2400 based on your experience;
  • A direct employment at the company that is in it for the long-run and is willing to invest in its employees.

Job Requirements

Please only apply if :

  • You speak and write (near-)native Dutch and English (German is considered a plus);
  • You are a self-starter and highly motivated;
  • You know how to handle several different tasks at the same time (some administrative experience is considered a plus);
  • You have good organizational and communicative skills.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is an international company in the Amsterdam area, with an open-minded team, and open communication. This enthusiastic company has a flat organizational structure and is looking for long-term employees. Depending on experience, the salary goes up to €2400 and you will receive outstanding secondary benefits and employment conditions.

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