Vacancy | Sales Support | Dutch, English | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do

For one of our international clients we are looking for a Sales Support colleague to join the international team in the Amsterdam area! Our client is a major, international player when it comes to training and consulting in a changing business environment. As a Sales Support colleague, you make sure that internal and external clients are assisted in the most professional and experienced way. In this diverse role you are the first point of contact for our external clients (phone, mail, visitors…). Furthermore, you are in charge of the logistical coordination : arranging venues, office supplies, catering, materials and travel. Internally, you support all international teams when needed. Your expertise will be requested in order to organize and coordinate training programs.