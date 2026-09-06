Inside sales | French | English | Venlo

The organization located in Venlo, facilitates international clients with a wide range of office supplies and services. They offer an “one-stop-shop” principle to provide clients in most of their office needs. Which means that the range of supplies and services covers, among others, office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.

Interested? You can apply online by clicking the button below. For more information, please contact Unique Multilingual Eindhoven at +31 (0) 402 395 200 or via mail: eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com.