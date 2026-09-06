Inside sales | French | English | Venlo
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
In this position you will be the contact person of international customers, mainly French speaking customers. You’re main focus will be strengthening customer engagement and growing profitable accounts by staying in close contact with them via several platforms.
Your responsibilities
- Schedule and prepare contacts (i.e. outbound calls, face-to-face, social media, emails, e-commerce initiatives, etc.) to (potential) customers which are reflected in a structured sales plan and works with estimated sales and margin related budget plan both customers related as internally target related
- Maintain relationships with customers, monitor development and performance and act as business partner for accounts; support accounts in optimizing business
- Monitor and report on progress in realizing sales / margin targets and forecast future sales of the own customer portfolio based on the information received during customer contact
- Develop potential customers, and reactivate existing ‘sleeping’ customers by cross- and up-sell of products and by identifying and meeting the client’s needs, within the Inside Sales policy and methods
- Process data correctly in clients records according to defined rules
- Prepare and follow-up on (proposals for) contracts, leads and / or participated and / or supports negotiations, including defining the negotiation strategy
- Develop strategies and detect and realize new business opportunities with existing customers in cooperation with other functional disciplines
What do we offer you
The Inside Sales position is a permanent position. The salary indication is based on previous experience and starts from 2350 euros gross per month. The organization covers your travel expenses. You will be working in a highly international and very friendly work atmosphere and will have 36 holidays on a yearly basis.
Job Requirements
- Vocational level of education
- 4 - 6 years of relevant experience in a sales position
- Proven track record of hitting targets in a result driven environment
- Excellent knowledge and skills in understanding customers buying needs / behavior and acts upon it which needs to an increase of portfolio value
- Awareness and basic knowledge on business processes that are related to own discipline and of relations between departments
- Excellent customer focus and customer awareness; being a good listener
- Able to analyze customer personality types, excellent planning and prioritizing skills
- Fluent knowledge of Dutch and/or French language, spoken and written. In addition English is also required.
About the company
The organization located in Venlo, facilitates international clients with a wide range of office supplies and services. They offer an “one-stop-shop” principle to provide clients in most of their office needs. Which means that the range of supplies and services covers, among others, office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.
Interested? You can apply online by clicking the button below. For more information, please contact Unique Multilingual Eindhoven at +31 (0) 402 395 200 or via mail: eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com.