Vacancy | | English | International Sales Support | The Hague

What exactly are you going to do For our international client in The Hague we're urgently looking for you to join the international sales support team. Together with the international sales team you will take on the following responsibilities: management and development of existing accounts; development of new business with potential accounts; together with the sales manager execution of the planning of meeting the qualitative and quantitative targets of the account team. On a daily basis you will also be engaged in: implementation of the distribution policy as formulated by the management team; taking responsibility for delivering bottom-up target proposals for the area of responsibility on an annual basis together with the sales manager; delivering key account plans and sub-regional plans are part of the planning cycle; realization of revenue targets; consultative sales support to all customers in the area as to the former company product and services portfolio; coordination of the input of different departments in order to fulfil customers’ requirements; acting as the primary contact person for small and medium sized accounts in the assigned region; selection, acquisition and retention of medium sized accounts (partners/end-users); working according to company procedures where it comes to standard contracts, proposals, power of delegation; delivery of information, in the correct format, of all the account information including relevant services and discounts to the back office; maintaining good relationships with customers in order to increase customer satisfaction; following up leads in a timely and consistent manner; proper funnel management by using the appropriate CRM tools; timely monthly reporting; regular analysis of the reported figures in order to be able to steer on revenue per service per customer.

What do we offer you Full time position through our agency to start with a term of 3 months with possibilities for extension up to one year. The salary provided is between €2500 - €2800 and is based on previous experience in the field.

Job Requirements For this position the following knowledge and skills are required: Knowledge of an ERP system, preferably SAP;

Excellent and professional relationship building skills;

Knowledge of English language verbally and in writing;

Accurate and good analytical & administrative skills

Able to set priorities and be pro active;

Strong problem solving skills;

Good negotiation and closing skills;

Proficient in Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook

Positive and flexible attitude;

Able to work swiftly when under pressure to meet shipment deadlines; Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position. This vacancy can also be found under: international sales, sales support, sales administration, administration, SAP, English, Dutch, The Hague. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.