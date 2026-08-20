Regional Operations Manager
About this role
We are seeking a Regional Operations Manager to join a global leader in Real Estate.
You will lead a portfolio of residential communities, driving operational excellence, financial performance, and exceptional residence experiences. This is a strategic leadership role for someone with strong multi-site management experience, a passion for building high-performing teams, and the ability to deliver results in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment.
Ready to make an impact? Apply now and take the next step in your career!
Your key responsibilities as a Regional Operations Manager:
- Lead and support the operational performance of a portfolio of residential communities, ensuring excellence across all sites;
- Drive financial performance by managing budgets, maximizing revenue, and controlling operational costs;
- Coach, develop, and inspire on-site teams to deliver exceptional resident experiences and achieve business objectives;
- Monitor compliance with company policies, health and safety standards, and relevant legal and regulatory requirements;
- Identify opportunities for continuous improvement, implementing strategies to enhance operational efficiency, occupancy, and resident satisfaction.
Requirements
The ideal candidate:
- Proven experience managing multiple residential properties or operational sites in a regional or multi-site leadership role;
- Strong commercial and financial acumen, with experience managing budgets, driving revenue, and improving operational performance;
- Demonstrated ability to lead, coach, and develop high-performing teams across multiple locations;
- Excellent stakeholder management, communication, and relationship-building skills with a customer-focused approach;
- Strong knowledge of property management operations, compliance requirements, and health and safety standards, with the flexibility to travel regularly within the region.
Salary
The salary indication for this role is 80k yearly including holiday pay, excluding bonusses.
How we'll proceed.
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.