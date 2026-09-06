Inside Sales German or French in Etten Leur
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for a talented Inside Sales Representative who can speak German or French. An inside sales representative will act as a liaison, provide product/services information and resolve any emerging problems that our customer accounts might face with accuracy and efficiency.
- Process orders and communicate with customers about the orders and stock levels.
- Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution.
- Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents
- Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools.
What do we offer you
- Start date as soon as possible.
- Salary depends on experience.
- Full time position based on 40 hours.
- You need to be able to work independently.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
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- Proven experience as a customer service representative or inside sales.
- Bachelor’s degree is required.
- You need to speak one of the two languages German or French on a near native level.
- Fluency in English spoken and written is a must.
- Preferably if you have a technical background, but this is not a must.
- Good communication and organizational skills.
Please note for this position you need to speak German or French one ohe the two languages fluently. English is a must.
About the company
World leader in the automotive and hydraulic industry.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900