Vacancy | Internal Account Manager | French and Dutch

Vacancy | Internal Account Manager | French and Dutch

Posted on September 6, 2026
Roermond
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Interested in joining a growing international company active in the architectural design field?
As an Internal Account Manager you will be responsible for:

  • Managing key account contracts, claims, open orders, order irregularities and forecasts. You will close hedge contracts and pro-actively inform customers about their order behavior. Your aim is to maximize commercial results by generating, quoting and follow up of inquiries.
  • Give excellent support bij informing, supporting and challenging the Area Sales Managers in all their activities. You will also offer first line advise regarding products and product options.
  • Grow relationships by working together in tight-knit teams. Build and maintain strong, open and equal relationships with customers and initiate critical conversations with other departmens to improve customer satifaction
  • Gather and share information by transferring customer needs to the internal organization. Gather and pro-actively share market information. Eager to change and learn new products and processes to improve added value.

What do we offer you

A fulltime and highly independent position in an international team. The salary depends on experience, plus a 13th month and 40 holidays every year.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

Bachelor level or comparable level with at least 3 years relevant work experience in inside sales

  • Fluency in business French is a must, as well as fluency in English and Dutch. Additionally, Italian is considered a plus.
  • Preferably experience and / or affinity with an international B2B environment
  • Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office
  • Service minded: customer focus, build and maintain multiple relationships
  • Offer customers maximum reliability and transparancy in terms of Supply Chain, service and product development
  • Commercial attitude: assertiveness, negotiation skills and result driven
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Strong and natural teamplayer
  • Accurate and self decisive
  • High level of enthusiasm, dynamic and positive by nature

About the company

Growing international organisation specialised in aluminum and fiberglass custom-made products. These are used in the architectural design industry and leisure industry. The organsiation employs 220 people in Roermond, and they are part of a worldwide organisation.

Interested? Apply online or send your c.v. to sarah.white@uniquemultilingual.com

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