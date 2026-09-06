Vacancy | Internal Account Manager | French and Dutch
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Interested in joining a growing international company active in the architectural design field?
As an Internal Account Manager you will be responsible for:
- Managing key account contracts, claims, open orders, order irregularities and forecasts. You will close hedge contracts and pro-actively inform customers about their order behavior. Your aim is to maximize commercial results by generating, quoting and follow up of inquiries.
- Give excellent support bij informing, supporting and challenging the Area Sales Managers in all their activities. You will also offer first line advise regarding products and product options.
- Grow relationships by working together in tight-knit teams. Build and maintain strong, open and equal relationships with customers and initiate critical conversations with other departmens to improve customer satifaction
- Gather and share information by transferring customer needs to the internal organization. Gather and pro-actively share market information. Eager to change and learn new products and processes to improve added value.
What do we offer you
A fulltime and highly independent position in an international team. The salary depends on experience, plus a 13th month and 40 holidays every year.
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Job Requirements
Bachelor level or comparable level with at least 3 years relevant work experience in inside sales
- Fluency in business French is a must, as well as fluency in English and Dutch. Additionally, Italian is considered a plus.
- Preferably experience and / or affinity with an international B2B environment
- Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office
- Service minded: customer focus, build and maintain multiple relationships
- Offer customers maximum reliability and transparancy in terms of Supply Chain, service and product development
- Commercial attitude: assertiveness, negotiation skills and result driven
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong and natural teamplayer
- Accurate and self decisive
- High level of enthusiasm, dynamic and positive by nature
About the company
Growing international organisation specialised in aluminum and fiberglass custom-made products. These are used in the architectural design industry and leisure industry. The organsiation employs 220 people in Roermond, and they are part of a worldwide organisation.
Interested? Apply online or send your c.v. to sarah.white@uniquemultilingual.com