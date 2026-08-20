German and Dutch speaking Sales Support

Support the sales team on a daily administrative and operational level

Process customer orders accurately and ensure smooth delivery coordination

Perform price checks and manage price lists and agreements

Handle customer queries via phone and email

Maintain accurate master data and system records

Act as a key link between customers and account management, ensuring a high level of service

Monitor order progress and follow up where needed to ensure customer satisfaction

Completed MBO-4 education

Fluent in German, Dutch, and English (spoken and written)

Experience in a similar commercial support or customer-facing role

Strong attention to detail and organisational skills

Proactive, service-oriented mindset with good problem-solving ability

Based within commuting distance of Kampen (max. 45 minutes)

Salary: Competitive (circa 15 per hour)Location: Kampen, Netherlands (max. 45 min commute)Job Title: German and Dutch speaking Sales SupportOur client is an international trading organisation operating across Europe, specialising in distributing premium global food products to a diverse customer base including retailers, wholesalers, hospitality, and e-commerce businesses. With a strong international culture and a team speaking over 20 languages, the company offers a collaborative and informal working environment where initiative is encouraged and development opportunities are actively supported. Employees benefit from clear communication, team-driven success, and a business that continues to grow across multiple European markets.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.