German and Dutch speaking Sales Support
Posted on August 20, 2026
Kampen
Dutch, German
Posted on August 20, 2026
About this role
Salary: Competitive (circa 15 per hour)
Location: Kampen, Netherlands (max. 45 min commute)
Job Title: German and Dutch speaking Sales Support
Duties
What is Needed
About the Client
Our client is an international trading organisation operating across Europe, specialising in distributing premium global food products to a diverse customer base including retailers, wholesalers, hospitality, and e-commerce businesses. With a strong international culture and a team speaking over 20 languages, the company offers a collaborative and informal working environment where initiative is encouraged and development opportunities are actively supported. Employees benefit from clear communication, team-driven success, and a business that continues to grow across multiple European markets.
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Location: Kampen, Netherlands (max. 45 min commute)
Job Title: German and Dutch speaking Sales Support
Duties
- Support the sales team on a daily administrative and operational level
- Process customer orders accurately and ensure smooth delivery coordination
- Perform price checks and manage price lists and agreements
- Handle customer queries via phone and email
- Maintain accurate master data and system records
- Act as a key link between customers and account management, ensuring a high level of service
- Monitor order progress and follow up where needed to ensure customer satisfaction
What is Needed
- Completed MBO-4 education
- Fluent in German, Dutch, and English (spoken and written)
- Experience in a similar commercial support or customer-facing role
- Strong attention to detail and organisational skills
- Proactive, service-oriented mindset with good problem-solving ability
- Based within commuting distance of Kampen (max. 45 minutes)
About the Client
Our client is an international trading organisation operating across Europe, specialising in distributing premium global food products to a diverse customer base including retailers, wholesalers, hospitality, and e-commerce businesses. With a strong international culture and a team speaking over 20 languages, the company offers a collaborative and informal working environment where initiative is encouraged and development opportunities are actively supported. Employees benefit from clear communication, team-driven success, and a business that continues to grow across multiple European markets.
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
German-speaking, Dutch-Speaking, entry-level, Multilingual sales, jobs, Amsterdam, Customer Service, administration, sales support, junior, temporary, Kampen, Zwolle, Meppel
Salary
€15 per hour
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