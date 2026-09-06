Vacancy | Area Sales Manager I French & Dutch & English I The Hague region
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are currently looking for a driven Sales Manager with several years of experience! Are you a trilingual professional, speaking Dutch, French and English fluently? Read more below and apply today!
As a Area Sales Manager, you are responsible for:
- Maintaining successful relationships with key accounts;
- Building a large network and creating new long-lasting partnerships;
- Advising clients and ensuring that they take the best decisions for their needs;
- Gradually building market knowledge;
- In consultation with the management, creating different policies for different target groups;
- Having a key eye for innovation and keeping yourself updated on the latest products and trends.
As a Area Sales Manager, you will also be travelling for a good amount of time, looking out for new customers and setting up successful relationships.
What do we offer you
The company offers:
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- A people oriented, energetic and driven environment;
- Plenty of room for personal and professional growth in an international environment;
- The freedom to further shape and develop your own function in terms of content;
- Professional and informal work atmosphere;
- The opportunity to contribute to a strong brand where innovation and quality are always the goal;
- Competitive salary and excellent benefits, such as pension scheme;
- Full time employment contract with 25 days off and 13 ADV days.
Job Requirements
- HBO thinking and working level;
- 3+ years of experience in a similar position, preferably within the automotive sector;
- Driven, entrepeneurial sales mind;
- Self-starter, results-oriented attitude, with great commercial and social skills;
- Excellent command of Dutch, French and English.
About the company
International organization in the automotive sector.
Interested in this position? Our recruiter Brenda Vermes is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below. Want to know more first? Then send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-41532685.
Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.
This vacancy can also be found under: Professional, Frans, French, English, Nederlands, Francais, Dutch, Engels, fulltime, Leiden area, Clients, Sales Manager, Area Manager, Representative, CSR