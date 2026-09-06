Vacancy | Area Sales Manager I French & Dutch & English I The Hague region

What exactly are you going to do

We are currently looking for a driven Sales Manager with several years of experience! Are you a trilingual professional, speaking Dutch, French and English fluently? Read more below and apply today!

As a Area Sales Manager, you are responsible for:

Maintaining successful relationships with key accounts;

Building a large network and creating new long-lasting partnerships;

Advising clients and ensuring that they take the best decisions for their needs;

Gradually building market knowledge;

In consultation with the management, creating different policies for different target groups;

Having a key eye for innovation and keeping yourself updated on the latest products and trends.

As a Area Sales Manager, you will also be travelling for a good amount of time, looking out for new customers and setting up successful relationships.